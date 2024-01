From Pilot to GA: Turning Product Experiments into Full-Scale Launches

Too Long; Didn't Read Developing innovative products carries risk. Smart teams mitigate this by running small-scale pilots first. Pilots involve gathering insights to refine the product. Meticulous planning is key. Define success metrics, scope the duration and users, track technical benchmarks, and integrate diverse users. This disciplined approach lays the foundation for a successful pilot and subsequent product launch.