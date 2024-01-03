From Pen to Portfolio: A Writer’s Cryptocurrency Odyssey

I don't want this to be like every crypto trading story you've read, so I'll be honest. But first off, I'll start with how I got into crypto trading. I was, and I still am, a Blockchain content writer. I write for DeFi projects using the art of storytelling. Do you know this scenario where you sell to people without selling to them? Yes, I do all of that. I don't present a product to you. Instead, I give you an experience, and you'll be curious to discover more. Writing about DeFi projects took a lot of work for me. I started with writing blog posts, articles, and product descriptions, but writing about projects with actual use cases is a bit fun compared to others. I made reasonable money from writing and saved up $600 for trading. Don't look at me like that; I wouldn't use the whole $600 for trading, mainly because I had zero experience. Here's what happened: I paid for a Crypto trading class to get started, mainly because every new career path requires mentorship, and I am not a fan of roaming the streets while searching for gold. After taking a few lessons, I decided to give it a try. Still, first of all, you should know that crypto trading is all about buying and selling cryptocurrencies in anticipation of making profits from price movements. So, I set sail and did my first research. I stayed awake till late at night and saw a token at 6500 market cap. I took out my notepad and pen and wrote why the token would do well, and guess what? I slept off. I woke up at about 5 am and discovered that I hadn't bought it before going off, and it had done a few Xs. Three days later, the market cap moved to 92.5 million. That's how many X's? Let's do the maths: the recent market cap is divided by the initial market cap, and that's how you'll get your number of Xs. So, that's over 14,000 X's Now, you don't have to point fingers at me; I sobered up and ate a lot of ice cream to relieve the pain. Did the pain ever go away? I don't think so I got angry after that trade and decided to buy into the next big thing I saw during my long hours of research. So, I purchased a promising token at a 41,000 market cap. Within a few hours, it did a 500k market cap, and I set my profit limit so it could take profit while I slept. It took profit, and the thing is, it was an Ethereum call. Let's rewind a bit. I didn't finish my entire trading course and had no idea you don't use your regular $20 and $10 to ape into Ethereum calls, considering the gas fee. For real, I had no idea, and I did just that. So I took profit and checked my balance, and it wasn't adding up because the gas fee was all the way up. I took a profit for the second time, and the third time I took a profit, I clicked on the wrong feature in my trading bot, and instead of withdrawing $110, I took a profit of $3, and Ethereum did their thing with the gas fee. I saw my portfolio crying for help, and I had to hug my pillow to sleep because I couldn't breathe. The worst thing in this scenario is that I was hyped up. I didn't put my profit aside in my savings wallets and used it to get other tokens. Guess what? I lost all of it. And that's where risk management comes in. Many traders are greedy. I would have never used that word for myself because I thought I was not in that category, but I somehow found myself making the same mistakes other traders make. I saw profits and felt I was good at research, and I was so excited that I took my earnings from the previous trades and put them into a token that I needed to do proper research on. That loss tore my emotions apart. I didn't cry because big girls don't cry but trust me, my pillow felt my pain. I squeezed the life out of it till I slept off. After everything, I decided to take things slow. Maybe I was too excited, or my energy levels were at an all-time high, so I decided on something new. Before the whole trading process, I was a writer and was already slowly building a career in 3D animation. I returned to my study board and found Telegram groups to get legitimate calls. I watched them closely for three days and noticed the narrative behind every coin that did well. I also went all into writing and 3D animation so that I wouldn't exhaust my savings and go back to square one, and that's the best decision I have ever made. I am not back to trading, but I am still doing my daily research and building liquidity because this setback is the beginning of my massive comeback. I do not want to spoil this moment, but I have a question. How do they instantly create coins from whatever Elon Musk posts on Twitter (X)? I have to give deployers their accolades because they work with the speed of light. So, I'll go back to trading, but the wise thing to do now is learn risk management, raise liquidity, trust my gut, and get better at research. I need to see the 100Xs and 1,000Xs before the bull run season. I am not missing out on it; I know you won't. If you are not in the crypto space, this is a reminder that you can make money in the crypto ecosystem as I do via writing, and if you want to move out of what we formerly know as trenches forever and fund your real-life investment, you could learn how to take trades. These words are coming from someone who believes in the future of cryptocurrency.