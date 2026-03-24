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From Legacy to Leverage: Why Big Companies Are Still Losing the AI Race

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byHuseyn Gorbani@huseyngorbani

An AI Enthusiast :)

March 24th, 2026
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Huseyn Gorbani@huseyngorbani

An AI Enthusiast :)

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machine-learning#ai#enterprise#data#agentic-ai#future-of-work#ai-race#ai-tools#ai-agents

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