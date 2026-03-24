From Legacy to Leverage: Why Big Companies Are Still Losing the AI Race

Nearly every large company now has an AI strategy. Almost none of them have what actually makes it work. Enterprise AI spend hit $37 billion in 2025, a 3.2x year-on-year jump according to Menlo Ventures. Nine in ten organizations report using AI in at least one business function. The boardroom energy is real. The slide decks are impressive. according to Menlo Ventures according to Menlo Ventures Then you look at production deployment, and the story falls apart completely. As of early 2026, only 8.6% of companies have AI agents running in production. Nearly two-thirds are still stuck in the pilot stage. And 63.7% of enterprises report no formalized AI initiative at all. Those figures come from a survey of over 120,000 enterprise respondents tracked from March 2025 to January 2026. only 8.6% of companies have AI agents running in production only 8.6% of companies have AI agents running in production Spend is up. Output is stalled. Why? The Bottleneck Is Not the Model Everyone is solving the wrong problem. The models are extraordinary. Claude Opus 4.6, GPT-5.4, Gemini, Llama: the frontier is more capable and more accessible than at any point in history. You can wire up a production-grade agentic workflow this afternoon for a fraction of a contractor's day rate. The constraint is not on the model side. A Harvard Business Review and Cloudera study published this month found that only 7% of enterprises say their data is completely ready for AI adoption. Over a quarter say it is not very or not at all ready. Those numbers are not abstract. They are the reason demos impress, and deployments disappoint. Harvard Business Review and Cloudera study published this month The PEX Report 2025/26 found that 52% of professionals cite data quality and availability as their single biggest AI adoption challenge, ahead of skills gaps, regulation, and change resistance combined. Gartner's latest guidance predicts that organisations will abandon 60% of their AI projects by the end of 2026, and the primary cause cited is insufficient data quality. PEX Report 2025/26 PEX Report 2025/26 Gartner's latest guidance Gartner's latest guidance You cannot train on what you cannot find. You cannot trust outputs built on inputs nobody governs. You cannot train on what you cannot find. You cannot trust outputs built on inputs nobody governs. Siloed, Fragmented, and Everywhere In delivery-driven industries like construction, infrastructure, facilities, and logistics, the problem is structural and deeply familiar. Project data lives across email, SharePoint folders, bespoke ERP platforms, spreadsheets that depend on context only the original analyst ever had, and WhatsApp threads that no system has ever touched. The knowledge exists. It is just trapped, inconsistently labelled, and invisible to any AI workflow. DDN's 2026 AI Infrastructure Report, which surveyed 600 senior IT and business leaders, found that 76% still face fundamental data challenges from legacy infrastructure and siloed datasets. Sixty-five percent say their AI environments are already too complex to manage. Fifty-four percent have delayed or cancelled AI projects as a direct result. DDN's 2026 AI Infrastructure Report 76% The AI is ready. The organization is not. And the organizations that are actually moving are not waiting for a full data transformation programme to complete before they act. The New Tools Are Moving Faster Than the Organizations Here is the gap that is widening in real time, and that most enterprise strategy decks are not accounting for. The tools available to small, technically capable teams are now extraordinary. OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent built by Peter Steinberger and launched in late 2025. It sits at 310,000 GitHub stars and 58,000 forks as of this month. It runs locally on your machine, connects to every major chat platform you already use (WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, Telegram), and executes real tasks across files, browsers, APIs, email, and calendar. It is not a chatbot. It is a programmable digital worker: model-agnostic, self-hosted, and free. OpenClaw 310,000 GitHub stars and 58,000 forks 310,000 GitHub stars and 58,000 forks 310,000 GitHub stars and 58,000 forks A 12-person consultancy can deploy it today and run autonomous research, document drafting, and CRM workflows before a 10,000-person organisation has finished its governance committee review. On the managed side, Anthropic's Cowork brings the same agentic capability to non-developers. File management, task automation, and repetitive workflow execution without writing a line of code. It sits alongside Claude Code, which lets developers hand off complex multi-step engineering work to an agent running in the terminal. Anthropic's Cowork Claude Code These are not future capabilities. They are in use right now. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report found that only 34% of organizations are truly reimagining their business around AI. The rest are using it to polish existing processes. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report The competitive threat is not a rival firm's AI roadmap. It is a smaller, faster competitor running agentic workflows on structured data while the enterprise is still designing the pilot. Pilot Theatre Is Costing You the Race There is a failure mode so endemic it deserves its own name. A promising AI pilot gets launched. A proof of concept is demonstrated. A slide deck gets applauded. Nothing changes in live delivery. Why? Because the pilot was never embedded in ownership, incentives, or governance. The delivery team, whose bonuses depend on project margin and throughput, had no structural reason to change how they work. The CDO moves on. The cycle repeats. Fortune 500 AI platform adoption tripled in twelve months, going from 22 companies in October 2024 to 67 by October 2025. That sounds like momentum. But look closer: Lucidworks' 2025 AI Benchmark Study found that only 6% of organizations have fully implemented agentic AI. The gap between "we have an AI initiative" and "AI is embedded in how we actually deliver work" is enormous and, for most large firms, growing. 67 Lucidworks' 2025 AI Benchmark Study ISG's 2025 Enterprise AI Adoption Report tracked 1,200 AI use cases and found that only 31% reached full production in 2025, double the prior year but still a minority. Progress is real. The baseline was just very low. ISG's 2025 Enterprise AI Adoption Report Agentic AI Changes Everything. Except the Data Problem. The shift from single-prompt AI to agentic workflows is the most significant structural change in enterprise AI right now. Agentic systems do not just answer questions. They pull data from multiple sources, apply rules and model inference in sequence, draft outputs, request human approval at defined checkpoints, and log every action for audit. In delivery-driven contexts, that means cross-referencing live change requests against contract clauses automatically. Synthesising inspection reports against programme forecasts. Drafting client communications from current risk data. AI stops being a tool you query. It becomes an operational participant. But here is the catch: agentic AI amplifies whatever it is built on. A governed data environment becomes a compound advantage. A fragmented one becomes a liability at speed. Industry predictions for 2026 are consistent on this point. CTOs and CIOs are waking up to the fact that their biggest bottleneck with autonomous agents is not model performance. It is governance. Traditional access controls were not built for fleets of short-lived agents operating across hundreds of services simultaneously. Industry predictions for 2026 The organizations that set governance up properly from day one, with clear workflow ownership, version tracking, defined approval checkpoints, and audit logs baked in, are not just managing risk. They are building a structural moat that slower-moving competitors will not be able to replicate quickly. Legacy Is an Asset. Incoherent Legacy Is Not. Large organizations in delivery-driven industries have something start-ups would pay millions to acquire: history. history Decades of project data. Real cost deviation patterns. Risk signals from thousands of completed contracts. Supplier performance records going back 20 years. That institutional knowledge is an extraordinary AI training signal, and most of it is rotting in legacy systems nobody has ever indexed. The instinct is to treat legacy infrastructure as the constraint. It is actually the opportunity, if you can activate it. The organizations that will win are not doing a multi-year "get the data right" transformation before touching AI. They are running tight, embedded experiments that translate specific operational friction into repeatable AI workflows, using the slice of historical data that is already structured and usable, and expanding from there. Small, credible R&D capability working alongside operations. Not a detached innovation lab. Not a centre of excellence publishing internal whitepapers. A team that measures success in operational adoption rates, not technical elegance. Small, credible R&D capability working alongside operations. Not a detached innovation lab. Not a centre of excellence publishing internal whitepapers. A team that measures success in operational adoption rates, not technical elegance. The Fastest Adapters Will Win. Not the Biggest. Deloitte's 2026 report found that worker access to AI rose 50% in 2025, and expects the number of companies with 40% or more of their AI projects in production to double in the next six months. The curve is real. Deloitte's 2026 report But the window is compressing. Broad AI access is no longer a differentiator. It is table stakes. The organizations that win are the ones closing the gap between strategy and operational adoption fastest. And right now, that gap is being closed more effectively by lean, fast-moving teams running tools like OpenClaw and Cowork than by enterprises running multi-year transformation programmes. OpenClaw Cowork The firms that will dominate the next five years are not the ones with the biggest AI budgets or the most impressive demos. They are the ones that convert their historical data into structured, governed, machine-readable assets. Deploy AI into live delivery, not adjacent to it. Build provenance and traceability into every workflow from the start. And ship operational reality faster than their competition finishes its governance review. The race is not about who has the best model. It is about who deploys it into actual work first. Follow for more on AI adoption in delivery-driven industries, the gap between AI pilots and operational scale, and what it takes to build AI that works under real-world conditions. Follow for more on AI adoption in delivery-driven industries, the gap between AI pilots and operational scale, and what it takes to build AI that works under real-world conditions.