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From Idea to Amazon KDP: A Realistic Guide to Writing Your First Book

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byLaszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

March 23rd, 2026
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Laszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

Read my storiesAbout @thebojda

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writing#writing#book#amazon-kdp#self-publishing#self-publish-on-amazon#self-publishing-companies#self-publishing-amazon#hackernoon-top-story

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