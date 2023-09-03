Search icon
    FROM CAPE HORN TO THE AMAZONby@julesverne

    FROM CAPE HORN TO THE AMAZON

    How I got on to the platform, I have no idea; perhaps the Canadian had carried me there. But I breathed, I inhaled the vivifying sea-air. My two companions were getting drunk with the fresh particles. The other unhappy men had been so long without food, that they could not with impunity indulge in the simplest aliments that were given them. We, on the contrary, had no end to restrain ourselves; we could draw this air freely into our lungs, and it was the breeze, the breeze alone, that filled us with this keen enjoyment.
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    Jules Verne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

