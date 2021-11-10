Search icon
From A to Z: The ABCs of Secure Authentication for Enterprises

There are many topics to cover and boxes to check when adopting secure authentication within your organization — everything from using the right technologies to documenting policies and processes. In this guide, we take you back to the basics to ensure you’re covering account security from A to Z. Having the right “tools and rules” for secure authentication in place is as foundational to your organization’s security as learning the alphabet is to your success in school and life. Achieving strong account security needs to be done sooner rather than later for the health and future of your business. Data from IBM’s 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report shows that one-in-five data breaches in 2020 resulted from credential compromise. The average cost associated with this attack vector tops $4.3 million.
Casey Crane Hacker Noon profile picture

@casey-crane
Casey Crane

Casey Crane is a tech lover and cybersecurity journalist for Hashed Out and Infosec Insights.

