14 Platforms for Web Developers to Find Development Projects and Remote Jobs

12,693 reads

@ rajinder-singh Rajinder Singh Fountainhead of Thehotskills.com | Blogger / Product Designer / UX Researcher / Art Director

Searching for platforms for web developer remote jobs to get hired? If yes, then you will be get hired by the end of the day. Building visually attractive websites that feature user-friendly design as well as clean navigation is the role working as web developer. It covers lots of main activates such as responsible for designing, coding and modifying websites, from layout to function and as per the clients needs or mentioned specifications.

This field has types of web developers position to choose from and work.

# Front-End Developers

A front-end developer is a web developer that codes the front end of a website. While web design is the way a website looks, front end development is how that design actually gets implemented on the web.

# Back-End Developers

A back-end developer is someone who builds and maintains the technology needed to power the components which enable the user-facing side of a website to exist. Their back end code adds utility to everything the front-end designer creates.

# Full Stack Developers

Full stack developers understand how every part of the web development process takes place and can guide on strategy and best practices. These developers will have an increasingly important role in the web development of the future, and are able to look at the 'big picture'. They are knowledgeable with the server side as well as the client side’s user experience.

# JavaScript Developers

JavaScript (JS) is a type of web programming language that is supported across all web browsers and tools, and is the language that gives JavaScript developers control and power to create, enhance and modify websites. Even though a JavaScript developer typically works on the front-end, the programming language itself is not limited to front-end use only.

So, if you have the right set of skills you can get job in professional industry or have the freedom and work from anywhere & anytime as a freelancer web developer. The below are the skills that must have to be a successful web developer with basic to advance level .

Usability and Interface design

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery etc

Must know about programming/coding/scripting languages

like PHP,JAVA,ASP etc

like PHP,JAVA,ASP etc Online marketing and search engine optimization



Now, in this article, we will focus on platforms or websites for web developer remote jobs to get hired or have lots of development projects.

As we know, with the day by day completion and crowd over the freelance jobs online sites , it seems hard to your hand easily on a web development job.

So, solved the issue with less number of jobs, below we have listed the dedicated websites for best web developer remote jobs, so that you can focus more on your skills or work. By joining the below mentioned platforms you will find best web developer remote jobs for your carrier.



Now, let’s have a look ....

Joomlancers - OpenSource Freelance Marketplace for Joomla, Drupal, WordPress and more

Joomlancers is regarded as one of the best for web developer remote jobs, for Joomla experts to get high paid jobs. Projects on Freelancers are mainly related to Joomla and Mambo, mostly customizing Joomla! templates or developing extensions, but you still find other types of projects here like design, translation or something like that.

Joomlancer is said to be less competitive compared to other freelance marketplaces, only ten projects are posted daily yet the fee is quite interesting.

10xManagement - 10x Hire the Best Freelance Tech Talent

A tech talent website to land remote jobs for professionals. 10x Management ​is the world’s first tech talent agency that provides companies technology professionals. They offer freelance developers, coders, data scientists, cyber security experts, designers, and others to their clients and companies from all over the worlds. If you have guts, show them.

Rent A Coder - Full-Time and Part-Time Developer Jobs

As the name indicate Rent A Coder. It is a freelance website where you can

find or as the name says “rent” professional programmers or some other IT

experts. If you have skills in building website or mobile app, Rent A Coder

might be the ideal place for development remote jobs. More than 230.000

professionals are willing to help all those entrepreneurs in need, and they are not only programmers. Designers, writers, IT developers are also available for work.

Topcoder - A Global Crowdsourcing Community Technologists

As of now, Topcoder is an online crowdsourcing community having more than 1 million developers, designers, and data scientists available on their platform and they are still accepting application for new developer to get their dream remote jobs. TopCoder's crowd sourcing-based business model, in which software is developed through online tournaments, is presented.



Toptal - An exclusive network of the top Freelance Software Developers

Toptal is best freelance website for developers to get remote jobs. For joining and be one of their recommended workers, you just have to complete their on screening process that includes language & personality tests, a live screening test, an in-depth skill review and test projects. Once you are able to pass the tests get access to verified clients, based on their experience and skill set.

Localsolo - Remote, Full-Time and Freelance Jobs

As per title hint the Localsolo, is the platform where customers can find local freelancers from many regions. You just have to sign up free as a freelancer to join and be as developer looking for work. Besides the development, this website also provides projects in other professional service including engineering, designs, copywriting and more other

services.



ProgrammerMeetDesigner - Site for programmers, web developers, designers & entrepreneurs

This community type website for all tech experts such as for programmers,

designers, entrepreneurs and writers to find each other and get remote jobs. For example, if you are a programmer looking for a designer to help you with one job, you would create a listing with the appropriate info. Then, designers would come by your listing and if they are interested, they will make an offer.



Localancers - The Local Freelancers

This is another website to hire talents in your city. Here customers can choose from options such as timezone, skill, countries, and price to get their hands on suitable freelancer. With developers, other can also join this platform for remote jobs. Also, for be a member on this platform You have to pay $19 per yearly.



Codeable - Best Platform for WordPress Developers, Agencies and Experts

Codeable.io is an on-demand service for WordPress tasks. Just like talent cupboard, codeable let everyone brands or companies to post their projects and talented folks (developers) get remote jobs for their carrier. This website is best for wordpress expert developer to resolve all issues such as fixing bugs, making design customizations, developing a custom plugin, modifying your theme, migrating your site to a new host, or even providing one-on-one training.



Hirable - Dedicated Platform for Developers

With a tag line of “hire the best freelance developers”, Hirable is dedicated platform for developers. It is another best site for passionate developers and clients to find freelance workers from all over the world. This website will provide you work in short to long time projects. Start with creating a free account and share your skills in the community.

Gun.io - Hire Elite Freelance Technical Talent

Serving clients to post projects and get professional to handle their projects. Gun.io ensures that every project will be handled by a developer with a high level of technical skills. Be a member of this platform and one of the among verified freelance developers.

They list their areas of specialization as, iOS, Andriod, LAMP, .NET, Java, C#, Swift, Scala, Ruby on Rails, Ruby, C++, PHP, Python, Django, Javascript, Objective-C, Node.JS, and project management.

Dice - Job Search for Technology Professionals

Dice is the premier go-to-job board for anyone in information technology. The site is easy to navigate, contains a wealth of information for both technology professionals and employers. Technology professionals can join in a number of discussion groups and networks related to their field and comment on a wide assortment of blogs; this feature is unique to this site.

Sologigs - IT and Engineering Jobs

Sologigs is another helping website for professionals to easily find a variety of IT and engineering jobs from developers to mechanical engineer. It is an employment website that connects experienced IT and engineering professionals and automatically matches them with relevant opportunities.



Ruby Now - Niche Ruby on Rails Jobs Board

Ruby Now is the website with listing of all the remote jobs available. The jobs listed on RubyNow are location based. Find the best matched job to your skills as well as location and then land the job.



Whether you are a pro or an newbie looking for development jobs, there is always something available for everyone on the world wide web. Check out these 14 Freelance Websites To find Works As Freelancer and join the rapidly growing freelance industry.

Thank you for taking the time. Let me know if you enjoyed it. I will make more. :) Thanks a lot!!





Tags