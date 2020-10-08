FourWeekMBA Founder Gennaro Cuofano On Heuristic Decision Making

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Gennaro Cuofano (Italy) writes about digital business models, platforms, blockchain business models, and new ways of doing business, all the while managing the growth of a high-tech startup and a small sales team. In this interview: Decentralization, Scaling, and Building Your Own Platform.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS
I'm the founder of FourWeekMBA, a leading source of insights on business model innovation, business strategy and digital business models.
I'm also Head of Business Development for WordLift.io, a high-tech startup creating knowledge graphs ("semantic sitemaps" adaptable for voice search and dynamic chatbots) from websites.
Creator of the "100 Business Models Book," I write on FourWeekMBA about business models (digital business models, platforms, blockchain business models) and new ways of doing business. I manage the growth of a high-tech startup and a small sales team.
Decentralization, potential new business models from the blockchain, how platform business models are evolving, how AI business models work and the difference with traditional models.
Obsessed by how scaling changes companies.
Reduced competition in a world where consolidated tech giants have "locked-in" the digital pipelines (what I like to call the "gatekeeping hypothesis").
Build your own platform (initially not intended as a tech platform, but as a place were you control the communication flow), brand and audience, even if that is more expensive in the short-term. I argue that is among the most effective long-term defence strategies.
Accelerated processes that for me had began already years back. Like remote working, and digitization.
Building an educational platform, to offer up to date, higher-level business education, available to millions of people.
Effective decisions can be taken with a few simple heuristics which in most cases work better than "data-driven decisions."
Evolution of modern tech history: reviewing the history of tech companies, from several sources (financials, old interviews, archived files).
