FoundersConnect: Wale Adetula, Co-Founder of TNC Africa

Olawale Adetula is a senior marketing professional with more than 12 years of experience in media and production, marketing strategy, and e-commerce. He is the founder of TNC Africa, a media production company dedicated to taking African stories to the world. The company is making waves, having been nominated for three AMVCA awards in its first year alone. He shares his background, career trajectory, his decision to run his company while simultaneously working as an employee, important marketing lessons, and the future of the company.





Olawale Adetula is a senior marketing professional with more than 12 years of experience in media and production, marketing strategy, and e-commerce. His portfolio is varied and exciting, ranging across different fields including Banking, Logistics, Ecommerce and more! He is the founder of TNC Africa, a media production company dedicated to taking African stories to the world. The company is making waves, having been nominated for three AMVCA awards in its first year alone.





In this Founders Connect Episode, Wale shares his success story with Peace. From growing up in a household where he read a lot, to developing an interest in entrepreneurship. Wale’s career trajectory is varied and interesting. He has moved from engineering to a career in banking, tech, then marketing, and then content. It's amazing how much of life he's experienced and how delightful his stories are. He shares his background, career trajectory, his decision to run his company while simultaneously working as an employee, important marketing lessons, the future of TNC Africa, and many more interesting bits! Enjoy.





Watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kckBFllRXO0





Video timestamps

0:00 - Introduction

0:59 - Wale shares his background

5:29 - Wale talks about his University Businesses

6:32 - iBox studios

10:34 - Experience at GT Bank, Creating Ndani TV

12:33 - Blogging, the birth of TNC

15:09 - Being a part of Rocket (Jumia)'s Founding Team

18:40 - Getting into DHL

19:01 - Diageo, Guinness

19:57 - Why he still has a corporate job despite running TNC

21:03 - Biggest Lessons in Marketing

23:17 - The evolution of TNC

32:11 - Wale describes TNC Africa and its Model

38:36 - Wale talks about raising money

39:14 - Some of TNC's wins so far

41:17 - Biggest Lessons with building TNC

43:39 - Anything he would rather do differently?

45:53 - The future for TNC Africa

47:41 - Audio content?

49:26 - Other big goals to achieve?

50:54- Anything he wanted Peace to ask

