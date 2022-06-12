FoundersConnect: Ameyaw Debrah, the Founder of Ameyawdebrah.com | Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger

Ameyaw Debrah is a Ghanaian celebrity blogger, freelance journalist, and reporter. He is the founder of a thriving entertainment website and blog that publishes celebrity news. He earned a bachelor's degree in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He also shares his vision for his company, the way he balances managing the company with his growing personal brand, and many more insightful revelations. It’s a good conversation. Don’t miss out.

Ameyaw Debrah is a Ghanaian celebrity blogger, freelance journalist, and reporter. He is the founder of AmeyawDebrah.com, a thriving entertainment website and blog that publishes Ghanaian celebrity news. He earned a bachelor's degree in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and has worked with several notable publications and media outlets like Voices of Africa, EbonyLifeTV, Jamati, Ringier, Yen.com and more.





In this episode of Founder's Connect, Ameyaw shares his life with me. We discuss his career and the experiences he had at the multiple companies he has worked in, many of which demonstrated his savvy and ideas for the future. He also shares his vision for his company, the way he balances managing the company with his growing personal brand, and many more insightful revelations.





Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NG-V0aBRIuU





Video Timestamps

0:47 - Ameyaw shares his background.

4:37 - The Highlight of Ameyaw's Career, the Amber Rose interview, etc.

6:09 - What he does differently from other Bloggers?

7:59 - What is the challenges he faces with his job?

9:39 - How do you find innovation in the blogging industry? How has your approach to blogging changed?

12:17 - How big is your team?

12:44 - How do you manage to maintain your voice, despite having six core people on your team?

13:48 - There was a time when you worked at other media companies, how did you manage that along with the blog?

15:33 - How were you making money from Ameyaw TV?

17:25 - You're a celebrity blogger and Influencer, what are some things people don't know about you?

18:28 - What will you say has been the biggest lesson blogging for fifteen years?

22:33 - What mistakes have you made while growing?

27:11 - What are ways that you have tried to stay true to your integrity?

28:56 - What is next for you and your company?

30:01 - Was there a time when people did not take you seriously as a journalist?

31:01 - Which three people have had the most impact on your career?

33:42 - What would you say is your wildest dream that is not work-related?

34:45 - Any advice for any upcoming entrepreneurs?