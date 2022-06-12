FoundersConnect: Tosin Faniro-Dada, MD /CEO of Endeavor (Nigeria)

Tosin Faniro-Dada is the Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, a company dedicated to selecting, mentoring and giving entrepreneurs the requisite backing to help them succeed. She shares her love for entrepreneurship, especially from the point of view of a woman working in the Nigerian space, and offers valuable advice to people looking to build a corporate career. Tosin is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and helping them scale, not just for the immediate impact this has on their organizations and businesses, but more for the multiplier effect.





Tosin Faniro-Dada is the Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, a company dedicated to selecting, mentoring and giving entrepreneurs the requisite backing to help them succeed. Tosin is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and helping them scale, not just for the immediate impact this has on their organizations and businesses, but more for the multiplier effect, which confers on the larger society and economy. She has worked with entrepreneurs in various life-cycle stages, supporting them with interventions and resources to help them thrive.





Before Endeavour, Tosin was the Director, Programmes & Coordination, ‎Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) where she led the fund’s intervention programs; providing access to finance to MSMEs, facilitating training and job placements for young people, and supporting entrepreneurs in Lagos State, under the Lagos Innovates program.





In this video, Tosin & I talk about her career in detail. She shares her love for entrepreneurship, especially from the point of view of a woman working in the Nigerian space, and offers valuable advice to people looking to build a corporate career.









Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ibn73EAHsC8





Video timestamps

0:00 Introduction 0:44 Tell me about your background, growing up and your favourite child good memories 7:20 How was it like growing up outside the country and moving back to Nigeria - a totally different lifestyle? 10:30 At what point did you get in control of your workflow? 12:46 In what good ways did Pwc change your career? 18:06 Why did you say your work at LSETF is the most important work to your career? In the last 11 years, what are you most proud of? 36:10 What are the lessons you’ve picked along the way that has been very pivotal in getting you to be MD of Endeavor, Nigeria? 38:56 what would you say to people looking to build a corporate career?