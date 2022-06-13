FoundersConnect: Marvin Coleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Raise

Marvin Coleby talks about his unique perspective on running a startup in Africa and for Africans. Raft aims to automate share options for African Startups by providing infrastructure to facilitate the equity distribution process. He shares his passion for equity and diaspora ownership, key milestones, challenges, problems Raise is trying to solve, and plans for the company’s future. It's a laidback and interesting conversation filled with Marvin's refreshing perspective on tech, investments and life. Don’t miss it.

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.





Marvin Coleby has an interesting background and life trajectory. He was born in Paris, raised in the Bahamas, studied in Canada, and moved to Nairobi, Kenya. In the university, he studied PanAfrican Political Economy and History and did a Law degree in cross-border arbitration between countries.





His education and multicultural background have fostered a global perspective which has influenced his desire for Panafrican Unity and he has driven him into building Raise, a digital equity management platform, with the aim of bringing "security, transparency and simplicity to the African venture capital space.” Raise aims to automate share options for African Startups by providing infrastructure to facilitate the equity distribution process.





In this episode of Founders Connect, Marvin shares his unique perspective regarding running a startup in Africa and for Africans; his motivations, his passion for equity and diaspora ownership, key milestones, challenges, problems Raise is trying to solve, and plans for the company’s future. It’s a laidback and interesting conversation filled with Marvin’s refreshing perspective on tech, investments and life. Don’t miss it.





Watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ypwBH2MkA8





Video timestamps

1:55 - Background

3:19 - Why Marvin moved to Kenya

5:20 - His favourite childhood memory

7:34 - University, Panafricanism, Searching for Answers

8:50 - Hypothesis for Financial Infrastructure

11:05 - Time Spent working at the Law Firm (Dentons)

11:36 - Lessons from time spent working at the Law Firm

13:50 - The beginning: How Raise started

15:09 - What Raise is doing

19:02 - Key Milestones and Big Challenges

25:08 - What he would change if he went back

26:29 - What he looks for when hiring for Raise

27:13 - Why he chose Nairobi as the place to start Raise

29:06 - The Seed Rounds of Raise

31:10 - Future plans for Raise

35:15 - Why people should care about Raise

37:19 - Question Marvin would have liked Peace to ask