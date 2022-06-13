FoundersConnect: Kay Akinwunmi, Co-Founder & CEO of Zazuu, A Transborder Payment Company

Kay Akinwumi is an entrepreneur based in London and Nigeria. He is the founder of Zazuu, a platform that allows migrants and businesses to send money with the best rates and remittances. He has worked as a consultant for various initiatives such as SKy, Patch, and the Labour Party, helping them build tech solutions for their users. In this Founders Connect video, Kay and I discuss his background, his education in London, his work history, and his plans for Zazu.









He is the founder of Zazuu, a platform that allows migrants and businesses to send money with the best rates and remittances, and choose what options work best for them. With Zazuu, transferring money is seamless and can be done in a few minutes. It removes the risk and inconvenience of signing up with multiple providers, visiting a money changer or carrying around large amounts of cash.





Before Zazuu, Kay worked as a Software engineering Consultant at Softsignal, and before that, founded Afroexpress, a platform for Africans in the diaspora to find food that was from their home countries abroad.





In this Founders Connect video, Kay and I discuss his background, his education in London, his work history before Zazuu, and his plans for Zazuu.





Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHRp1ENPTLk





Video timestamps





0:53 - What was your background like?

2:02 - Favourite Memory growing up?

4:33 - When you moved to the UK, what did you study at Uni, what was it like?

5:43 - How did your life change?

6:52 - At what point did you move from being a programmer to an entrepreneur?

8:40 - How many businesses have you tried to build thus far and what were the key milestones? 11:16 - What did you learn/ pick out in those failed businesses that have helped you with Zazuu?

13:31 - What is Zazuu?

15:32 - There are a lot of Money Transfer Businesses, how will Zazuu compete?

17:20 - What have the biggest challenges with building Zazuu been?

20:43 - What was raising Pre-seed for Zazuu like?

23:56 - How do you pick your team at Zazuu and how do you create an enabling work environment?

27:28 - Portable released a song called Zazuu, what do you think about the song and how has it affected your brand? What does Zazuu mean to you?

31:06 - Why is moving/sending money across the world so expensive and hard?

36:01 - In 18 months, where do you see Zazuu?

37:56 - What advice do you have for a sixteen-year-old boy entering University?

41:27 - On the importance of Serving others.





To check out Zazuu: https://zazuu.co/