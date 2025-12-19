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Forget 'New Year, New Me' — Try 'New Year, New Byline'

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byEditing Protocol@editingprotocol

The Green Standard Editing Protocol for Internet Publishing.

December 19th, 2025
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The Green Standard Editing Protocol for Internet Publishing.

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