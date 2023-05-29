For Web3 To Thrive, AI Needs To Be Truly Decentralized

The tech landscape as we know it is changing significantly. Companies are looking for the next big thing and essentially finding new ways to reach customers, and they are moving quickly to jump on the latest trends in a bid to stay competitive. For now, however, one of the biggest trends in the market is the . Over the past few years, more tech users have been enamored with the prospect of a new landscape where they control their data and what happens to it. Instead of giving it all to big corporations, customers will essentially own access and control of their data, choosing how service providers make use of it. shift towards Web3 For Web3 to happen, there are already several improvements in tech trends across the board. Blockchain technology is a huge deal, and there is also a lot of talk about the prospects of artificial intelligence and what it could mean for users. On its own, AI is a transformative technology that could change the way we view the entire world. Tech companies know this, and they’re jumping on the trend hard - everyone from to and even is making some big AI investment or the other. Google Microsoft Tesla And, in a way, that could be the problem. As we’ve seen with the current tech landscape, there is a risk that AI itself could end up being incredibly centralized. And, if this happens, we run the risk of entering the Web3 era with the exact same issues we had with Web2. Artificial intelligence is the technology of tomorrow. And with more big tech companies essentially looking to invest in it, they could end up holding a significant monopoly on data and access control. This means that these companies could end up controlling our entire tech landscape, for better or worse. Fortunately, several companies are also stepping up and fidgeting for the right to maintain an entirely decentralized AI front. NeurochainAI is one such company, and we had the chance to speak with its CEO, Julius Serenas. 1. How do you currently view the AI market? The AI market, in our view, is one of the most dynamic and fast-paced sectors right now. With the global AI market projected to reach $308 billion in value by 2026, we're seeing an explosion of innovations and use cases across all industries. However, it's a market that's still in its infancy in terms of its potential. As an AI project, NeurochainAI is on the frontlines of this sector, aiming to expand access to AI tools and resources. 2. In what ways will AI tie into the future of Web3? AI and Web3 will be closely intertwined in the future. AI will play a crucial role in making Web3 platforms more interactive, intelligent, and user-friendly. At the same time, the decentralized nature of Web3 will provide AI models with access to more diverse and decentralized data, leading to more accurate and fair outcomes. NeurochainAI, as a decentralized AI project, is bridging this gap between , leveraging the benefits of both to create a community-powered AI hub. AI and Web3 3. And what about those who talk about the dangers of the technology? Concerns around AI are valid and should be taken seriously. Issues around privacy, bias, and misuse of AI are significant. However, NeurochainAI addresses these concerns by creating a transparent, . This approach gives the community control over the data and its validation, making the process transparent and accountable. It's also an approach that inherently respects user privacy, as the data validation is done without compromising personal information. decentralized AI infrastructure 4. What does Neurochain AI hope to achieve by decentralizing the AI front? NeurochainAI's goal in decentralizing AI is to democratize access to this powerful technology and harness the collective intelligence of the community for AI training. By providing a fully loaded SDK, pre-trained models, and high scalability, we aim to lower the barriers for AI application development. Through our unique reward system, we foster a sense of ownership and commitment in the community, ensuring that the AI model is continuously improved and refined. Ultimately, we believe that this decentralized approach will lead to more innovative, fair, and flexible AI applications. Conclusion Centralization has always been a major issue. And, as the AI space continues to take shape, there is a severe sense that big tech companies could overrun the entire industry and take over the advancements made in the market.