For U.S. Shoppers, Online Markeplaces Have a Different Meaning

d. Online marketplace services are not reasonably interchangeable with services that primarily provide access to non-U.S. shoppers

201. Sellers who want to reach U.S. shoppers generally only consider online marketplaces that already possess a significant U.S. customer base and facilitate sales to U.S. shoppers through U.S.-specific marketplaces. Online marketplace service providers typically operate distinct websites focused on customer bases by different geographies; these websites list prices in the local currency and operate differently to ensure compliance with local law.





202. Online marketplaces set different fees across their various geography-specific websites.









