Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    For U.S. Shoppers, Online Markeplaces Have a Different Meaningby@linakhantakesamazon

    For U.S. Shoppers, Online Markeplaces Have a Different Meaning

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues AmazonOctober 18th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Sellers aiming to reach U.S. shoppers opt for online marketplaces dedicated to the American market. These platforms operate separate websites, adapting to local requirements and listing prices in U.S. dollars. Fees and compliance measures also vary across these geography-specific websites. This approach ensures a tailored experience for U.S. shoppers and sets online marketplaces apart from services targeting non-U.S. customers.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - For U.S. Shoppers, Online Markeplaces Have a Different Meaning
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 24 of 80.

    d. Online marketplace services are not reasonably interchangeable with services that primarily provide access to non-U.S. shoppers

    201. Sellers who want to reach U.S. shoppers generally only consider online marketplaces that already possess a significant U.S. customer base and facilitate sales to U.S. shoppers through U.S.-specific marketplaces. Online marketplace service providers typically operate distinct websites focused on customer bases by different geographies; these websites list prices in the local currency and operate differently to ensure compliance with local law.


    202. Online marketplaces set different fees across their various geography-specific websites.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #ftc-v.-amazon #antitrust #amazon #amazon-monopoly #amazon-antitrust-lawsuit #online-marketplace #amazon-marketplace-services #amazon-marketplace-monopoly

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    70% of Amazon's Annual Revenue Comes from American Consumers Who Pay $14.99/month for Prime
    by linakhantakesamazon
    Sep 28, 2023
    #amazon-prime
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Amazon Treats Warehouse Workers Who Contracted COVID (11/30/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 30, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Free Ways to Promote Your Amazon Products
    by jackson-pollock
    Dec 14, 2019
    #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Failed Startup Product Examples by Google, Microsoft and Amazon
    by pauldhaliwal
    Aug 24, 2023
    #failed-product-examples
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Best Infographics Of 2018
    by brianwallace
    Jan 02, 2019
    #cannabis
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas