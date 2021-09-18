For a World That Won't Wait: AMP

367 reads

AMP is based on the HTML AMP, which is another version of the same code that builds the structure of the web. AMP HTML is part of an open-source framework designed to speed up mobile pages. The Google AMP app helps these people get mobile pages faster and easier for their users without having to spend a lot of time and money developing the technology. The AMP Project provides a basic overview of AMP integration with advertising. It is primarily focused on improving the mobile user experience of using the web. It works with a large number of ad networks.