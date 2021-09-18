For a World That Won't Wait: AMP

AMP is based on the HTML AMP, which is another version of the same code that builds the structure of the web. AMP HTML is part of an open-source framework designed to speed up mobile pages. The Google AMP app helps these people get mobile pages faster and easier for their users without having to spend a lot of time and money developing the technology. The AMP Project provides a basic overview of AMP integration with advertising. It is primarily focused on improving the mobile user experience of using the web. It works with a large number of ad networks.