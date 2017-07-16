Footer After Every Story

Site Color
our staff to writers ratio is 1 to 1428. Welcome home, Hackers.
Hello, we’re making a functional design change. Hacker Noon is adding footers to the conclusion of every article. We are doing this to increase the rate at which readers reads another article.
The footer will include links to Facebook, Twitter, About, Home, Contribute, Email Contacts, Latest Tech Stories, Trending Tech Stories and Home. Previously, there was no way to contact the publication by email or social network at the conclusion of the article, and there was no direct access to a long curated lists of latest and trending tech stories. The design itself can be seen below. The design— like our defining blinding green — is simple, direct & a little obnoxious. We’re function first people.
For Hacker Noon contributors, from the first word of the title to the last word of the story, you control it. That’s how its been and thats how it will be. When the story ends, our priority is re-engaging the reader. After the story ends, footers will be there by default. There are two important things:
Note: for stories that have no feature images, the footer will just be text.
If you’re a Hacker Noon contributor and you’d like to be a part of making these decisions for the community, please enter your email here to receive an invite to our upcoming contributor network. In order to grow up as a site, we will have to make more decisions like this, and we need help to do so.
This footer at the end of every story is a part of our push to make stories more actionable. When readers read more stories per visit and per month, every Hacker Noon contributor has more audience.