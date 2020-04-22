Food Tech Stories: Will Amazon Go Grocery Improve Our Shopping?

Amazon Go Grocery is the primary supermarket to offer Just Walk Out Shopping. It works the following way: you come, shop the goods you need, and simply leave. The supermarket offers all that you'd need from a local supermarket in addition to simple-to-make meals alternatives.

The stores are mechanized, with clients ready to buy items without being looked at by a cashier or coming up to a self-checkout station. You need as much as an Amazon account, the free Amazon Go app, and your smartphone. You can discover the Amazon Go application in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore.

As with Amazon Go convenience stores, shoppers first use the Amazon Go app to scan in as they enter the store, then shop as usual. When you're finished shopping, you're on your way. The whole idea is to transform the shopping experience by eliminating lines and checkout.

This concept is available thanks to various advances, including PC vision, profound learning calculations, and sensor combination to robotize a great part of the buy, checkout, and installment steps related to a retail exchange.

Sounds complicated, ha? In reality, the experience is much easier. By completely depending on existing sensors and AI to identify what products clients take, your shopping experience is taken on a whole new level. Also, the quantity of cameras is not as huge as you would imagine.

Since the Amazon Go Grocery store is a full-sized market, it needs to cover a greater surface than the customary Go store, however, that doesn't imply that the thickness of cameras should be drastically extraordinary.

You are probably confused. But where are the staff? According to the company, its team is a significant piece of involvement with Amazon Go Grocery. In the Seattle stores, they are available, welcoming customers at the entryway, restocking racks and the new produce territory, responding to questions, and making item proposals.

Overall, the process isn’t much more different than at any other supermarket. You pack things as you go and exit when you’re all set. A receipt is sent to your email address once your visit is done and your credit card is charged.

The Amazon Go Grocery concept suggests that the robotics future is about to transform our vision of the working society. Most people do realize that some jobs are about to sink into oblivion. But we shouldn’t be afraid of it, on the contrary, it’s better to embrace it and meet the automated future halfway.

What others think about it?

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) called Amazon a “clear and present danger to millions of good jobs” in a strongly worded statement reacting to the company’s new grocery concept.

“The brutal truth is that Amazon is focused on one thing — eliminating as many jobs as possible to enrich one multi-billionaire, Jeff Bezos,” the union said.

The UFCW represents 1.3 million workers in grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries, and said that Amazon’s “ruthless strategy” is designed to destroy those jobs. The union encouraged politicians and voters to reject Amazon’s business model and protect “the future of work.”

Amazon responded to the UFCW claim about jobs with a statement of its own on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s both incorrect and misleading to suggest that Amazon destroys jobs — the fact is that no other U.S.-based company has created more jobs than Amazon,” a spokesperson for the tech giant said.

“In the U.S. alone, Amazon has created over 500,000 jobs for people with all types of experience, education, and skill levels. Amazon jobs — including at Go stores — come with great compensation and benefits, including our $15 minimum wage that is more than twice the national minimum wage.”

