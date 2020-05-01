Food Tech Stories: How To Fail Food Delivery Startup

@ arthur.tkachenko Arthur I need to finish ma platfom for foodies and recipe creators!

The way to success is a thorny one. While a lot of fresh entrepreneurs are eager to show what they’ve got, only a few make it to the top.

Today, Bruno Didier is the CEO at MobyDish. Before this, Bruno worked as a lead engineer at Cater2.me and has served as a product manager at Jobyra. He holds a master's of science degree in computer engineering, management, informatique from SUPINFO.

Bruno Didier has 3 current jobs including CEO at MobyDish, CTO at Jobyra, and CEO & Founder at Trackin. MobyDish is an online platform that provides catering and event services. And Trackin is an online delivery solution to help restaurants easily manage their food delivery. He has been doing sales, design, tech, UX, management, marketing, and enjoy learning new things.

Mr.Didier is the best at talking to customers and solving problems through technology and automation. He has been in the food space since 2012 and entrepreneur since he was 20. Since then he has rapidly built the MVP, acquired $25,000 from the 3 best French entrepreneurs, and started with different marketing campaigns.

But it wasn’t always like that. He had to set out on the road towards the full realization, and it was strewn with obstacles. So here are the valuable lessons he’s learned on his rocky way.

His main idea emerged when he used to work for another catering company. So the main problem was that it was impossible to track the food once the driver left the restaurant. And it wasn’t relevant only for this place, it was a worldwide problem. Also, there was no technology whatsoever to streamline deliveries. This is how he embarked on this lifelong project.

At the outset of his journey, he needed to find money to hire some people. Fortunately, he won some French national contests, got money from the government, loans, banks, and other European awards. But in the end, it turns out that all these contests are a waste of time, although this can become a financial tool to get your project going. But it won’t help you to win your customers over and make love your project. So this is tip number one.

The next tip is to know your audience and to choose the right pricing model. Thus, Bruno’s team wanted to create the product for chains, but they had to work with small businesses. Obviously, they developed features based on their feedback, but they were missing it. So he built a solid business for small businesses and remained in this niche. As for the pricing model, at first, they charged per driver tracked on the platform but then decided to charge per deliveries as it made more sense.

As for his secret to growth, it is quite basic, yet essential. Joining strategies and doing it the right way by focusing on subtleties and knowing what you do is key. Fast progress means combining many channels, then paying attention to the ones that work for your business. It is essential to locate your target audience and the keywords they’re searching for when they have the issues you’re trying to solve. Direct sales is another cornerstone that can undermine your business unless done wisely. Try automating SDR, Follow up and Sales pitch.

And last but not least, is to choose your team wisely and know when it’s time to say goodbye. The worst mistakes Bruno Didier has made were hiring ones. Don’t keep people for too long in the team when you know they aren’t performing.

Of course, it’s impossible to learn all this just by reading books. In the end, your emotions take over and you forget something. Go with our gut, make some mistakes, and don’t give up.

Created by Tatsiana Isakova



Read more yummy stories:





Credits

Tags