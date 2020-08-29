"Focus on the what you need to get done today" - Merlin Carter, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Merlin Carter from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. Merlin is a content writer from New Zealand that's been living in Germany for the past 15 years. Let's learn more about him below!
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING
I'm an in-house writer at Project A Ventures in Berlin. I work there part-time and spend the other part tinkering with various art projects. I'm originally from New Zealand but have lived in Germany for 15 years.
I mostly write about what our developers get up to. They're too busy to write so I do it for them. Project A provides operational support for our portfolio companies, so our devs are always out and about helping various startups scale their operations. That's why I tend to write about DevOps and cloud computing.
RunwayML. I love it.
Everything. I'm always worried. It's my natural state.
"Mate, worry about that shit later. Focus on the what you need to get done today."
I love working from home but sometimes it's not healthy. I keep falling asleep on the couch. I'm allowed to work in the office now, but I have to force myself to make the commute. So my self-discipline has been challenged like never before.
I would create a clone of "Whisk" (https://clickhole.com/amazing-watch-how-this-one-startup-is-changing-the-way-1825126164/) except it would be dudes dressed as Popeye, and they would put you in an adult-sized pram waiting outside your front door.
WhatsApp voice messages are pointless and annoying as hell.
Apps that allow me to listen to things. Like Audible, Spotify and SoundCloud.
How to do 3D compositing on live action footage (because Art)
