"Focus on the what you need to get done today" - Merlin Carter, 2020 Noonie Nominee

Merlin Carter from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. Merlin is a content writer from New Zealand that's been living in Germany for the past 15 years. Let's learn more about him below!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm an in-house writer at Project A Ventures in Berlin. I work there part-time and spend the other part tinkering with various art projects. I'm originally from New Zealand but have lived in Germany for 15 years.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I mostly write about what our developers get up to. They're too busy to write so I do it for them. Project A provides operational support for our portfolio companies, so our devs are always out and about helping various startups scale their operations. That's why I tend to write about DevOps and cloud computing.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

RunwayML. I love it.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Everything. I'm always worried. It's my natural state.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

"Mate, worry about that shit later. Focus on the what you need to get done today."

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I love working from home but sometimes it's not healthy. I keep falling asleep on the couch. I'm allowed to work in the office now, but I have to force myself to make the commute. So my self-discipline has been challenged like never before.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I would create a clone of "Whisk" (https://clickhole.com/amazing-watch-how-this-one-startup-is-changing-the-way-1825126164/) except it would be dudes dressed as Popeye, and they would put you in an adult-sized pram waiting outside your front door.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

WhatsApp voice messages are pointless and annoying as hell.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Apps that allow me to listen to things. Like Audible, Spotify and SoundCloud.

11. What are you currently learning?

How to do 3D compositing on live action footage (because Art)

