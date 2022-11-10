Focus on the Small Victories, Instead of Those Ambitious Goals

Too Long; Didn't Read

You must celebrate big victories, audacious goals, and major milestones. Getting habituated to major successes leads to black-and-white or all-or-nothing thinking. Instead of major victories with outsized expectations, what if you targeted small wins? Small daily goals that give a sense of progress; work that moves you forward, is fulfilling and rewarding, where each step takes you closer to your destination. Small wins fuel transformative changes by leveraging tiny advantages into patterns that convince people that bigger achievements are within reach.