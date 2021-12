305 reads

We are gonna create a normal shopping application which displays a list of products. All the products are fetched over the internet and displayed in our Flutter app. We will be integrating [Fakestore API] which is a free online REST API that you can use whenever you need Pseudo-real data for your e-commerce or shopping app without running any server-side code. GetX is a fast, lightweight, and powerful microframework, and using this, we can easily manage states.