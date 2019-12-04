Fluent Parallel Tasks in C#

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
static async Task SimulateWorkAsync()
{
await Task.Delay(1000);
}
static async Task<long> SimulateLongWorkAsync()
{
var stopwatch = Stopwatch.StartNew();
await Task.Delay(5000);
return stopwatch.ElapsedMilliseconds;
}
static async Task<HttpStatusCode> CheckHttpStatusAsync(string url)
{
var response = await httpClient.GetAsync(url);\
return response.StatusCode;
}
:
Task.WhenAll
await Task.WhenAll(
SimulateWorkAsync(),
SimulateLongWorkAsync(),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.google.com"),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.facebook.com"),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com")
);
Side note: As seen used above, I’ve found Slowwly to be a great website to simulate slow HTTP requests. It allows you to specify a delayed response directly in the URL.
in it’s own variable, so that the
Task
can be accessed later:
.Result
var workTask = SimulateWorkAsync();
var longWorkTask = SimulateLongWorkAsync();
var googleTask = CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.google.com");
var facebookTask = CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.facebook.com");
var microsoftTask = CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com");
await Task.WhenAll(
workTask,
longWorkTask,
googleTask,
facebookTask,
microsoftTask
);
to handle the results of the tasks as continuations:
Task.ContinueWith
await Task.WhenAll(
SimulateWorkAsync(),
SimulateLongWorkAsync().ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"{nameof(SimulateLongWorkAsync)} took {cont.Result} ms.")),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.google.com").ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"http://www.google.com returned {cont.Result}")),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://www.facebook.com").ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"http://www.facebook.com returned {cont.Result}")),
CheckHttpStatusAsync("http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com").ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com returned {cont.Result}"))
);
are essentially the same (aside from the URL that’s passed in). We should be able to consolidate this even further by using LINQ to execute that method against a collection of URLs:
CheckHttpStatusAsync
var urls = new[]
{
"http://www.google.com",
"http://www.facebook.com",
"http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com"
};
await Task.WhenAll(
SimulateWorkAsync(),
SimulateLongWorkAsync().ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"{nameof(SimulateLongWorkAsync)} took {cont.Result} ms.")),
urls.Select(url => CheckHttpStatusAsync(url).ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"{url} returned {cont.Result}")))
);
and
Task
) into
IEnumerable<Task>
. We can solve this problem by using the
Task.WhenAll
static methods to build a single
Enumerable
that we can pass into
IEnumerable<Task>
:
Task.WhenAll
var urls = new[]
{
"http://www.google.com",
"http://www.facebook.com",
"http://slowwly.robertomurray.co.uk/delay/3000/url/http://www.microsoft.com"
};
await Task.WhenAll(Enumerable.Empty<Task>()
.Append(SimulateWorkAsync())
.Append(SimulateLongWorkAsync().ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"{nameof(SimulateLongWorkAsync)} took {cont.Result} ms.")))
.Concat(urls.Select(url => CheckHttpStatusAsync(url).ContinueWith(cont =>
Console.WriteLine($"{url} returned {cont.Result}"))))
);