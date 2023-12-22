Search icon
ReadWrite
    FLOW OF STEAM THROUGH PIPES AND ORIFICES

    FLOW OF STEAM THROUGH PIPES AND ORIFICES

    Various formulae for the flow of steam through pipes have been advanced, all having their basis upon Bernoulli’s theorem of the flow of water through circular pipes with the proper modifications made for the variation in constants between steam and water. The loss of energy due to friction in a pipe is given by Unwin (based upon Weisbach) as where E is the energy loss in foot pounds due to the friction of W units of weight of steam passing with a velocity of v feet per second through a pipe d feet in diameter and L feet long; g represents the acceleration due to gravity (32.2) and f the coefficient of friction. Numerous values have been given for this coefficient of friction, f , which, from experiment, apparently varies with both the diameter of pipe and the velocity of the passing steam. There is no authentic data on the rate of this variation with velocity and, as in all experiments, the effect of change of velocity has seemed less than the unavoidable errors of observation, the coefficient is assumed to vary only with the size of the pipe. Unwin established a relation for this coefficient for steam at a velocity of 100 feet per second,

    featured image - FLOW OF STEAM THROUGH PIPES AND ORIFICES
    Babcock & Wilcox Company HackerNoon profile picture

    Babcock & Wilcox Company

    Babcock & Wilcox is an American energy technology and service provider

    by Babcock & Wilcox Company
