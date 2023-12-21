BOILER ROOM PIPING

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the design of a steam plant, the piping system should receive the most careful consideration. Aside from the constructive details, good practice in which is fairly well established, the important factors are the size of the piping to be employed and the methods utilized in avoiding difficulties from the presence in the system of water of condensation and the means employed toward reducing radiation losses. Engineering opinion varies considerably on the question of material of pipes and fittings for different classes of work, and the following is offered simply as a suggestion of what constitutes good representative practice. All pipe should be of wrought iron or soft steel. Pipe at present is made in “standard”, “extra strong”[76] and “double extra strong” weights. Until recently, a fourth weight approximately 10 per cent lighter than standard and known as “Merchants” was built but the use of this pipe has largely gone out of practice. Pipe sizes, unless otherwise stated, are given in terms of nominal internal diameter. Table 62 gives the dimensions and some general data on standard and extra strong wrought-iron pipe.