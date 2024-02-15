Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Flat GEMM Optimization with Doubleby@textmodels
    184 reads

    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Flat GEMM Optimization with Double

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsFebruary 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Due to the versatility of optimizations in FlashDecoding++, it can achieve up to 4.86× and 2.18× speedup on both NVIDIA and AMD GPUs compared to Hugging Face.
    featured image - FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Flat GEMM Optimization with Double
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ke Hong, Tsinghua University & Infinigence-AI;

    (2) Guohao Dai, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI;

    (3) Jiaming Xu, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI;

    (4) Qiuli Mao, Tsinghua University & Infinigence-AI;

    (5) Xiuhong Li, Peking University;

    (6) Jun Liu, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI;

    (7) Kangdi Chen, Infinigence-AI;

    (8) Yuhan Dong, Tsinghua University;

    (9) Yu Wang, Tsinghua University.

    4 Flat GEMM Optimization with Double Buffering

    Motivation. The process of the decode phase is mainly composed of GEMV (batch size=1) or flat GEMM (batch size>1) operation. Without loss of generality, GEMV/GEMM operations can be represented using M, N, K, where the sizes of two multiplied matrices are M × K and K × N. Previous LLM inference engines utilize Tensor Core to accelerate these operations using libraries like cuBLAS [24] and CUTLASS [25]. Although modern Tensor Core architectures [32] process GEMM with M = 8, these libraries usually tile the M−dimension to 64 to hide memory latency. However, for GEMV or flat GEMM operations in the decode phase, we usually have M ≪ 64 and the M−dimension is padded to 64 with zeros. The padding leads to under-utilized computation, and the key problem is to process GEMV or flat GEMM operations with smaller tiles (i.e., padding to 8 corresponding to modern Tensor Core architectures) in the M−dimension.


    Figure 7: Normalized flat GEMM performance under different N−dimension sizes and N−dimension tiling sizes. Weset M = 8 and execute GEMM on the NVIDIA Tesla A100 GPU.


    the K−dimension. Tiles on the K−dimension are processed sequentially in a GPU block to avoid atomic operations during reduction. Tiling on the N−dimension affects both parallelism and computation/memory ratio, which are both important for GEMV and flat GEMM acceleration.



    On the other hand, the parallelism is N BN . Thus, the computation/memory ratio shows a positive correlation with BN while the parallelism shows a negative correlation with BN , exposing a contradiction on improving the performance of GEMV or flat GEMM. We depict the normalized performance of the flat GEMM in Figure 7 with different N and BN . Our key insight is, for the smaller N, the flat GEMM is parallelism-bounded. There are 108 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) in the NVIDIA Tesla A100. N BN tends to be a constant (e.g., 128 or 256), which is related to the hardware parallelism (number of SMs). Another key insight is, for the larger N, the flat GEMM becomes memory-bounded. The performance of these cases can be improved by hiding memory access latency.


    Approach: Double Buffering. In order to hide memory access latency, we introduce the double buffering technique. for the flat GEMM operation. We allocate two separate buffers in the shared memory. The tile in one buffer performs the GEMM operation, while another buffer loads a new tile for the next GEMM operation. Thus, the computation and the memory access are overlapped. We apply such a technique when N is large in our practice.


    Example. Figure 8 shows the example of our flat GEMM optimization with double buffering. For M < 8, the M−dimension is first padded to 8 considering modern Tensor Core architectures. Workloads in the K−dimension are processed within one GPU block (e.g., A1, A2, A3, ...), while workloads in the N−dimension are processed in parallel using different GPU blocks (e.g., C1, C2, ...). We take GPU Block1 as an example, the first tile for each matrix in the K−dimension (i.e., A1 and B1) is loaded to the left buffer in the shared memory. Then, the GEMM operation is performed between A1 and B1. Consequently, A2 and B2 are loaded to the right buffer in the shared memory. The following tiles are processed similarly according to the double buffering scheme.


    Figure 8: Double buffering for flat GEMM when N−dimension is large. The M− dimension is padded to 8 and nottiled.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models@textmodels
    We publish the best academic papers on rule-based techniques, LLMs, & the generation of text that resembles human text.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #machine-learning #flashdecoding++ #llm-inference-on-gpus #faster-llm-inference #llm-research-papers #machine-learning-research #ml-research-papers #llm-inference-engine

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Abstract and Introduction
    by textmodels
    Dec 24, 2023
    #gemini
    Article Thumbnail
    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Conclusion & References
    by textmodels
    Feb 15, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Related Works
    by textmodels
    Feb 15, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Evaluation
    by textmodels
    Feb 15, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Heuristic Dataflow with Hardware
    by textmodels
    Feb 15, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas