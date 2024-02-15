FlashDecoding++: Faster Large Language Model Inference on GPUs: Conclusion & References

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license. Authors: (1) Ke Hong, Tsinghua University & Infinigence-AI; (2) Guohao Dai, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI; (3) Jiaming Xu, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI; (4) Qiuli Mao, Tsinghua University & Infinigence-AI; (5) Xiuhong Li, Peking University; (6) Jun Liu, Shanghai Jiao Tong University & Infinigence-AI; (7) Kangdi Chen, Infinigence-AI; (8) Yuhan Dong, Tsinghua University; (9) Yu Wang, Tsinghua University.

8 Conclusions

We propose FlashDecoding++, a fast Large Language Model inference engine in this paper. FlashDecoding++ accelerates mainstream LLMs with multiple hardware backend support. FlashDecoding++ proposes three novel designs: the asynchronized softmax with unified max value, the flat GEMM optimization with double buffering, and the heuristic dataflow with hardware resource adaption, achieving up to 4.86× and 2.18× speedup on NVIDIA and AMD GPUs compared with Hugging Face implementations. FlashDecoding++ also achieves an average of 1.37× speedup compared with state-of-the-art LLM inference engines, FlashDecoding, on various LLMs.

References

[1] Hugo Touvron, Louis Martin, Kevin Stone, Peter Albert, Amjad Almahairi, Yasmine Babaei, Nikolay Bashlykov, Soumya Batra, Prajjwal Bhargava, Shruti Bhosale, et al. Llama 2: Open foundation and fine-tuned chat models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.09288, 2023.





[2] Arun James Thirunavukarasu, Darren Shu Jeng Ting, Kabilan Elangovan, Laura Gutierrez, Ting Fang Tan, and Daniel Shu Wei Ting. Large language models in medicine. Nature medicine, 29(8):1930–1940, 2023.





[3] Rohan Anil, Andrew M. Dai, Orhan Firat, Melvin Johnson, Dmitry Lepikhin, Alexandre Passos, Siamak Shakeri, Emanuel Taropa, Paige Bailey, Zhifeng Chen, Eric Chu, Jonathan H. Clark, Laurent El Shafey, Yanping Huang, Kathy Meier-Hellstern, Gaurav Mishra, Erica Moreira, Mark Omernick, Kevin Robinson, Sebastian Ruder, Yi Tay, Kefan Xiao, Yuanzhong Xu, Yujing Zhang, Gustavo Hernandez Abrego, Junwhan Ahn, Jacob Austin, Paul Barham, Jan Botha, James Bradbury, Siddhartha Brahma, Kevin Brooks, Michele Catasta, Yong Cheng, Colin Cherry, Christopher A. Choquette-Choo, Aakanksha Chowdhery, Clément Crepy, Shachi Dave, Mostafa Dehghani, Sunipa Dev, Jacob Devlin, Mark Díaz, Nan Du, Ethan Dyer, Vlad Feinberg, Fangxiaoyu Feng, Vlad Fienber, Markus Freitag, Xavier Garcia, Sebastian Gehrmann, Lucas Gonzalez, Guy Gur-Ari, Steven Hand, Hadi Hashemi, Le Hou, Joshua Howland, Andrea Hu, Jeffrey Hui, Jeremy Hurwitz, Michael Isard, Abe Ittycheriah, Matthew Jagielski, Wenhao Jia, Kathleen Kenealy, Maxim Krikun, Sneha Kudugunta, Chang Lan, Katherine Lee, Benjamin Lee, Eric Li, Music Li, Wei Li, YaGuang Li, Jian Li, Hyeontaek Lim, Hanzhao Lin, Zhongtao Liu, Frederick Liu, Marcello Maggioni, Aroma Mahendru, Joshua Maynez, Vedant Misra, Maysam Moussalem, Zachary Nado, John Nham, Eric Ni, Andrew Nystrom, Alicia Parrish, Marie Pellat, Martin Polacek, Alex Polozov, Reiner Pope, Siyuan Qiao, Emily Reif, Bryan Richter, Parker Riley, Alex Castro Ros, Aurko Roy, Brennan Saeta, Rajkumar Samuel, Renee Shelby, Ambrose Slone, Daniel Smilkov, David R. So, Daniel Sohn, Simon Tokumine, Dasha Valter, Vijay Vasudevan, Kiran Vodrahalli, Xuezhi Wang, Pidong Wang, Zirui Wang, Tao Wang, John Wieting, Yuhuai Wu, Kelvin Xu, Yunhan Xu, Linting Xue, Pengcheng Yin, Jiahui Yu, Qiao Zhang, Steven Zheng, Ce Zheng, Weikang Zhou, Denny Zhou, Slav Petrov, and Yonghui Wu. Palm 2 technical report, 2023.





[4] Jan Clusmann, Fiona R Kolbinger, Hannah Sophie Muti, Zunamys I Carrero, Jan-Niklas Eckardt, Narmin Ghaffari Laleh, Chiara Maria Lavinia Löffler, Sophie-Caroline Schwarzkopf, Michaela Unger, Gregory P Veldhuizen, et al. The future landscape of large language models in medicine. Communications Medicine, 3(1):141, 2023.





[5] Can Cui, Yunsheng Ma, Xu Cao, Wenqian Ye, and Ziran Wang. Receive, reason, and react: Drive as you say with large language models in autonomous vehicles. arXiv preprint arXiv:2310.08034, 2023.





[6] OpenAI. Openai pricing. [Online], 2023. https://openai.com/pricing.





[7] Nerdynav. Up-to-date chatgpt statistics and user numbers [oct 2023]. [Online], 2023. https://nerdynav.com/ chatgpt-statistics.





[8] AFZAL AHMAD DYLAN PATEL. The inference cost of search disruption - large language model cost analysis. [Online], 2023. https://www.semianalysis.com/p/the-inference-cost-of-search-disruption.





[9] Reza Yazdani Aminabadi, Samyam Rajbhandari, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Cheng Li, Du Li, Elton Zheng, Olatunji Ruwase, Shaden Smith, Minjia Zhang, Jeff Rasley, et al. Deepspeed-inference: enabling efficient inference of transformer models at unprecedented scale. In SC22: International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, pages 1–15. IEEE, 2022.





[10] Ying Sheng, Lianmin Zheng, Binhang Yuan, Zhuohan Li, Max Ryabinin, Beidi Chen, Percy Liang, Christopher Re, Ion Stoica, and Ce Zhang. Flexgen: High-throughput generative inference of large language models with a single gpu. 2023.





[11] Woosuk Kwon, Zhuohan Li, Siyuan Zhuang, Ying Sheng, Lianmin Zheng, Cody Hao Yu, Joseph Gonzalez, Hao Zhang, and Ion Stoica. Efficient memory management for large language model serving with pagedattention. In Proceedings of the 29th Symposium on Operating Systems Principles, pages 611–626, 2023.





[12] Sensetime. Openppl: A high-performance deep learning inference platform. [Online], 2023. https://openppl. ai/home.





[13] Tri Dao, Daniel Haziza, Francisco Massa, and Grigory Sizov. Flash-decoding for long-context inference. [Online], 2023. https://crfm.stanford.edu/2023/10/12/flashdecoding.html.





[14] Neal Vaidya, Fred Oh, and Nick Comly. Optimizing inference on large language models with nvidia tensorrt-llm, now publicly available. [Online], 2023. https://github.com/NVIDIA/TensorRT-LLM.





[15] Sensetime. A light and fast inference service for llm. [Online], 2023. https://github.com/ModelTC/ lightllm.





[16] Text generation inference: Fast inference optimize for llms. [Online], 2023. https://github.com/ huggingface/text-generation-inference/.





[17] Mlc llm: Machine learning compilation for large language models. [Online], 2023. https://github.com/ mlc-ai/mlc-llm.





[18] Tri Dao, Dan Fu, Stefano Ermon, Atri Rudra, and Christopher Ré. Flashattention: Fast and memory-efficient exact attention with io-awareness. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 35:16344–16359, 2022.





[19] Tri Dao. Flashattention-2: Faster attention with better parallelism and work partitioning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.08691, 2023.





[20] Aaron Pham, Chaoyu Yang, Sean Sheng, Shenyang Zhao, Sauyon Lee, Bo Jiang, Fog Dong, Xipeng Guan, and Frost Ming. OpenLLM: Operating LLMs in production, June 2023.





[21] Zihang Dai, Zhilin Yang, Yiming Yang, Jaime Carbonell, Quoc V Le, and Ruslan Salakhutdinov. Transformer-xl: Attentive language models beyond a fixed-length context. arXiv preprint arXiv:1901.02860, 2019.





[22] Z Dong, T Tang, L Li, and WX Zhao. A survey on long text modeling with transformers. arxiv 2023. arXiv preprint arXiv:2302.14502.





[23] Guangxuan Xiao, Yuandong Tian, Beidi Chen, Song Han, and Mike Lewis. Efficient streaming language models with attention sinks. arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.17453, 2023.





[24] NVIDIA. cublas: Basic linear algebra on nvidia gpus. [Online], 2017. https://developer.nvidia.com/ cublas.





[25] NVIDIA. Cutlass: Cuda templates for linear algebra subroutines. [Online], 2017. https://github.com/ NVIDIA/cutlass.





[26] Ashish Vaswani, Noam Shazeer, Niki Parmar, Jakob Uszkoreit, Llion Jones, Aidan N Gomez, Łukasz Kaiser, and Illia Polosukhin. Attention is all you need. Advances in neural information processing systems, 30, 2017.





[27] Vinod Nair and Geoffrey E Hinton. Rectified linear units improve restricted boltzmann machines. In Proceedings of the 27th international conference on machine learning (ICML-10), pages 807–814, 2010.





[28] Dan Hendrycks and Kevin Gimpel. Gaussian error linear units (gelus). arXiv preprint arXiv:1606.08415, 2016.





[29] Prajit Ramachandran, Barret Zoph, and Quoc V Le. Searching for activation functions. arXiv preprint arXiv:1710.05941, 2017.





[30] John Bridle. Training stochastic model recognition algorithms as networks can lead to maximum mutual information estimation of parameters. Advances in neural information processing systems, 2, 1989.





[31] Stephen Merity, Caiming Xiong, James Bradbury, and Richard Socher. Pointer sentinel mixture models, 2016.





[32] NVIDIA. Nvidia tensor core. [Online], 2023. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/ tensor-cores/.





[33] NVIDIA. Fastertransformer: About transformer related optimization, including bert, gpt. [Online], 2017. https://github.com/NVIDIA/FasterTransformer.





[34] Siping Wang. Fastgemv: High-speed gemv kernels. [Online], 2023. https://github.com/wangsiping97/ FastGEMV.





[35] Thomas Wolf, Lysandre Debut, Victor Sanh, Julien Chaumond, Clement Delangue, Anthony Moi, Pierric Cistac, Tim Rault, Remi Louf, Morgan Funtowicz, Joe Davison, Sam Shleifer, Patrick von Platen, Clara Ma, Yacine Jernite, Julien Plu, Canwen Xu, Teven Le Scao, Sylvain Gugger, Mariama Drame, Quentin Lhoest, and Alexander Rush. Transformers: State-of-the-art natural language processing. In Proceedings of the 2020 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing: System Demonstrations, pages 38–45, Online, October 2020. Association for Computational Linguistics.





[36] Susan Zhang, Stephen Roller, Naman Goyal, Mikel Artetxe, Moya Chen, Shuohui Chen, Christopher Dewan, Mona Diab, Xian Li, Xi Victoria Lin, Todor Mihaylov, Myle Ott, Sam Shleifer, Kurt Shuster, Daniel Simig, Punit Singh Koura, Anjali Sridhar, Tianlu Wang, and Luke Zettlemoyer. Opt: Open pre-trained transformer language models, 2022.





[37] Zhengxiao Du, Yujie Qian, Xiao Liu, Ming Ding, Jiezhong Qiu, Zhilin Yang, and Jie Tang. Glm: General language model pretraining with autoregressive blank infilling. In Proceedings of the 60th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (Volume 1: Long Papers), pages 320–335, 2022.





[38] NVIDIA. Nvidia tensorrt: An sdk for high-performance deep learning inference. [Online]. https://developer. nvidia.com/tensorrt.