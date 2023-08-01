Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    “Five Weeks in a Balloon” is, in a measure, a satire on modern books of African travelby@julesverne

    “Five Weeks in a Balloon” is, in a measure, a satire on modern books of African travel

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    “Five Weeks in a Balloon” is, in a measure, a satire on modern books of African travel. So far as the geography, the inhabitants, the animals, and the features of the countries the travellers pass over are described, it is entirely accurate. It gives, in some particulars, a survey of nearly the whole field of African discovery, and in this way will often serve to refresh the memory of the reader. The mode of locomotion is, of course, purely imaginary, and the incidents and adventures fictitious. The latter are abundantly amusing, and, in view of the wonderful “travellers’ tales” with which we have been entertained by African explorers, they can scarcely be considered extravagant; while the ingenuity and invention of the author will be sure to excite the surprise and the admiration of the reader, who will find M. VERNE as much at home in voyaging through the air as in journeying “Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Seas.”
    featured image - “Five Weeks in a Balloon” is, in a measure, a satire on modern books of African travel
    tech-stories#adventure-fiction#books#ebooks
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding stood still, without saying a word
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Longing for That Which Has Gone Before
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by astoundingstories #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Decision of the Combat
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa