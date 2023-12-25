Five Apache Projects You Don't (But Should) Know About

In early 2021, I started to work on the project. I have to admit that I had never heard about it before. In this post, I’d like to introduce some Apache projects that are less well-known than HTTPD or Kafka. Apache APISIX Apache APISIX is an . It builds upon , a Lua layer built on top of the famous reverse-proxy. APISIX adds abstractions to the mix, , , , , and offers a plugin-based architecture. APISIX API Gateway OpenResty nginx e.g. Route Service Upstream Lots of plugins are provided out of the box: Transformation: , , gRPC, , etc. response-rewrite proxy-rewrite body-transformer Authentication: JWT, OPA, Keycloak, OpenID Connect, etc. Observability: metrics, logging, and traces Traffic: rate limiting, request validation, canary release, etc. Serverless: Azure functions, AWS Lambdas, OpenWhisk, etc. Messaging: Kafka, Dubbo, and MQTT Pre- and post-processing If no plugin fits your requirements, writing your own is possible. You can leverage APISIX on Kubernetes as an Ingress Controller. APISIX provides a Helm Chart for this. Apache ShardingSphere claims to offer an ecosystem able to transform any database into a distributed database system. It acts as a proxy between your code and your database(s). It comes in two flavors: ShardingSphere ShardingSphere-JDBC: a JDBC driver that acts as a proxy to your database(s). It’s only available for JVM-based applications. ShardingSphere-Proxy: a technology-independent deployable component. ShardingSphere offers several core features: Data Sharding is the core feature, as the project’s name implies. Most use cases focus on scaling purposes, but there are others, , requirements. e.g. data residency XA transactions for distributed transactions Read/write splitting Data encryption etc. Apache SeaTunnel is a data integration platform that offers the three pillars of data pipelines: sources, transforms, and sinks. It offers an abstract API over three possible engines: the Zeta engine from SeaTunnel or a wrapper around or . Be careful, as each engine comes with its own set of features. Apache SeaTunnel Apache Spark Apache Flink The power of SeaTunnel comes from its rich connector ecosystem. It does provide traditional SQL connectors, , Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, and NoSQL ones, , MongoDB, Cassandra, and Elasticsearch. However, it also comes bundled with some original ones, including Jira, Google Sheets, and Notion. I have a particular fondness for the CDC connector sources over MongoDB, MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server. e.g. e.g. SeaTunnel comes with a web UI, which provides visual management of jobs, scheduling, running, and monitoring capabilities. Apache SkyWalking is an APM tool, focusing on microservices, Cloud Native apps, and Kuernetes architectures. It builds its architecture on four kinds of components: Apache SkyWalking collect telemetry data (metrics, logs, traces, and events). They support multiple output formats, including OpenTelemetry. Probes The aggregates and processes data platform The offers an interface over a supported backend. Supported backends include ElasticSearch, H2, MySQL, TiDB, and BanyanDB, a custom storage engine developed for SkyWalking storage Finally, a web allows visualizing SkyWalking’s data UI Skywalking supports a couple of formats, including OpenTelemetry. Given the industry’s current focus on OpenTelemetry, I recommend seriously considering this option. Apache Doris is a real-time data warehouse. Apache Doris Doris promotes four primary scenarios: Reporting analysis Ad-Hoc query Unified data warehouse construction Data lake query Doris is mostly MySQL compliant so that you can use a regular MySQL client. Discussion The Apache Foundation hosts the projects above, but they have another thing in common: they were all incepted in China. Have a look at the . You’ll probably be amazed at the sheer number; it’s close to 300! Apache project list In recent years, the number of projects incepted at the Apache Foundation has increased drastically. Look again at the list; I’m sure you only know a few of them - lots come from China. The trend is only growing; it’s a great move to integrate China with the OpenSource world! Just as I finish this post, my friend Stefano Fago has posted on another relevant project, , a streaming data lake platform. Apache Paimon To go further: Apache APISIX Apache ShardingSphere Apache SeaTunnel Apache SkyWalking Apache Doris Originally at A Java Geek on December 17th, 2023 published