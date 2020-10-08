First Non-speculative DeFi DAO Jointer Continues to Grow

Binance Smart Chain’s JNTR and JNTR/b have both posted 3,800% Plus Returns

An investor who participated in day 1 of the Jointer DeFi Auction has turned $500 to $19,000 in a little over a week. Jointer is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) syndication model on the Binance Smart Chain. Utilizing a daily Auction, Jointer removes Commercial Real Estate barriers while providing investors uncorrelated returns and instant diversification with daily discounts that can top 50% and unlimited liquidity.

Jointer is the world’s first DeFi DAO for commercial real estate which created the JNTR ecosystem to include JNTR, JNTR/b, and JNTR/e. These three tokens work together to provide cross-chain and cross-pool liquidity. Further, the Jointer Syndication economy utilizes a multi-layered reserve protocol which is financially engineered to protect the value of the JNTR from decreasing through a hands off decentralized model.

Utilizing a daily Auction, Jointer removes Commercial Real Estate barriers while providing investors uncorrelated returns and instant diversification with daily discounts that can top 50%, and unlimited liquidity. In the daily auction, Jointer offers a dual bonus structure which provides both large and small investors an opportunity to benefit from daily success, as a group and an individual. The group discount on JNTR is 50% for all investors on each Auction day. The discount is triggered by Jointer’s smart contract once investors have successfully surpassed the previous day’s total investment.

On top of the group incentives, the investors have the opportunity to benefit further from Individual incentives. The investor's rank drives these incentives among other investors. Each day, the top investor receives a 50% bonus, 40% for the second, 30% for the third, and the fourth and fifth rank holders get 20% and 10%, respectively.

Jointer's main goal is to build a token economy that naturally creates high demand and low supply in the secondary market. Jointer achieves this goal through fully transparent and automated protocols to create scarcity on the secondary market:

Restrain JNTR daily appreciation

Daily Contribution Cap

90% JNTR downside protection

Network staking

Investment power

Premium buy-orders

Gateway to secondary market

Users are what power cryptocurrency DAOs and that is Jointer’s focus. The team has 50% of their tokens locked for 10 years and burns all LP tokens when created decentralized pools. Jointer’s decision highlights the CZ strategy, “BUIDL” with a purpose for good.

