First-Hand Experience of Applying Nielsen's Usability Heuritics in Design

Linx Designer is a visual backend, integration and automation programming environment and low-code programming environment. Users develop applications by connecting blocks on a free-form canvas. The target users for Linx range from professional developers to business people with some programming experience and knowledge of coding concepts. We wanted users to feel that they were programming applications, just on a higher level and without writing any code.