First-ever Image Of A Multi-planet System Around A Sun-like Star

Science is constantly evolving, and each finding is more impressive than the last when it comes to space-related science. In this thread, the HackerNoon Community discusses their thoughts on scientific evolution, its consequences, and our favorite Hubble images.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Sara Pinto, Limarc Ambalina and Favour Amadi occurred in slogging's official #space channel, and has been edited for readability.

First-ever image of a multi-planet system around a Sun-like star. How can this represent an evolution for science long term? https://www.eso.org/public/images/eso2011c/

I think this may represent possible life. These planets likely orbit around each other and, of course, the sun. Thus, earth-like rotations with a day and night cycle could make for a planet with life. Likewise, the planets must vary in their closeness to the sun, making it possible for a world to have a moderate climate and temperature like ours. Thus, it could mean life which is consequential for science in itself.

Jack Boreham, a question for the ages: is there life in the universe? I agree with you. The symmetry of the solar system does inspire that thought. However, I'm not sure we'll be able to prove that theory. Nevertheless, it confirms the "constant" nature of the cosmos and how the same patterns repeat themselves. Likewise, it's a hint of the blueprint of the near universe. Either way, it's already a massive accomplishment technologically to be able to get this image, and it can inspire other explorations and recordings.

What do you think about this? And what are the next developments you hope to see in terms of space science?

Mónica Freitas, I also agree with Jack Boreham, I think this is a good hint that exists more life, and most likely is not the only multi-planet system around us. Even though we are not able to prove it, the fact that we were able to attain this picture is already spectacular. I hope we can achieve more visual evidence of the universe, such as this one. I think it’s remarkable and maybe through these types of material we may discover exactly how the systems work.

💚 1

Sara Pinto, it's hopeful to think we may be this close actually to have the indication of life beyond Earth. What other developments would you like to see in this area?

There's going to be the launch of the new Weeb telescope on December 22nd this year: more developed and equipped, it aims to collect images of space and detect evidence of life on other planets and give us more information about the Big Bang. You can read more about the Weeb specificities here: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/22664709/james-webb-space-telescope-launch-date-december-science-hubble

Mónica Freitas, it may be farfetched, but I would also like to see more development in the physical exploration of space, like expeditions. There is still so much to explore. Regarding the article, I'm very excited for the things we might discover about other planets that revolve around stars other than the sun. A telescope with such potential will definitely blow our minds.

🔥 1

Mónica Freitas, the Hubble is the best that done it, I hope the Yeeb can live up to expectations. 100x that's crazy, although technology has come a long way, so I expected it to be more powerful.

Sara Pinto, I agree with you, that would be exciting. I think a similar event like the moon landing for our generation. Have you ever taken a look at the sort of images Hubble caught?

🔥 1

Jack Boreham, same. It is said that Webb will get us better images and info because it has more tech power and capacities, different size and shape (of the mirror in particular). This will allow it to collect data further away than Hubble ever could.

I have to ask: what's your favorite Hubble image and why? I've always been fascinated by Outerspace pictures.

One of my favourites is this one. The pic shows the tadpole galaxy, which is known for its star collisions. As you can see, two are colliding in the pic. It's just super cool and shows how little we know about space.

💚 2

Mónica Freitas, yes, Pillars of Creation to be exact, and even try to see it this summer. When I realized it was actually an active star-forming region, I was astonished. What's your favorite Hubble image?

💚 1

Jack Boreham, Sara Pinto, those are amazing!

Sara Pinto, I'd say one of my favorites is this one: the Veil Nebula. They seem almost fake, like really good digital art.

💚 1

Wow these are so beautiful I'll make it my background.

💛 1

Limarc Ambalina, way ahead of you! Can you share your favorite Hubble image?

Carina Nebula (NGC 3372)

🔥 1

Favour Amadi, Teri Eyenike, Khamisi Hamisi, what are your thoughts on this?

I do wonder sometimes about life in the universe. And while these images show that it may be true and even though I understand the need for us humans to continue to search for things greater than life itself, I wish we could just let it be.

Favour Amadi, Humans have always been curious. That added to the fact that we don't like the unknown and feel the need to understand the mysteries around us, leading us to these endeavors and explorations. Ultimately, this will give us a better understanding of our reality. No harm, no foul, I guess.

