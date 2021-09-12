Search icon
or

"Fintech is Truly Changing the World" Interview with John Hegrenes, Founder of Bueno by@johnh

"Fintech is Truly Changing the World" Interview with John Hegrenes, Founder of Bueno

Spanish startup Bueno makes it easy for people to manage their property by combining financial services with innovative solutions and cost savings. Bueno aims to solve pain points and save people money. All members of the team have 20-30 years business experience, and there are no drama, we focus on building our business and everyone knows what their strengths are. Bueno will be among the very first to launch fully functional IBAN accounts in Spain, finally people have an option and can chose between Bueno and Spanish banks, knowing that they can pay their utility bills.
image
