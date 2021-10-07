Finally, I' m Not Coding on a 5-Year-Old Chromebook Anymore

Chromebooks aren’t meant to run Linux, so I had to install a [special distro] just to get it up and running. There is no clear option to boot into linux, instead you must press a keyboard shortcut. To fix this, you must install custom firmware, which means taking the write-protect screw out. Not content with a google-controlled operating system, I decided to put Linux on it alongside Chrome OS. (Yes, Chrome OS is *technically* Linux, but not in the spirit of Linux).