Figthing the Bad Actors with Machine Learning: Startup Interview with Harsh Pandya, CEO Giant Oak by@giantoak

Harsh Pandya is CEO of a startup Gian Oak that builds machine learning software for intelligence, compliance, and security professionals. His product, GOST, is a trusted tool that enables businesses in any industry to screen and continuously monitor large sets of data and companies quickly and efficiently. He says his team is driven by the mission to make the world safer by building trusted, world-changing tools that reduce crime, fraud, and violence. He also says he's most excited about aspects of machine learning that enable increased performance while preserving privacy.
Giant Oak Hacker Noon profile picture

@giantoak
Giant Oak

We see the people behind the data.

#startups-of-the-year #giant-oak #data-science #anti-human-trafficking #fraud-detection #machine-learning #founder-stories #startup-advice
