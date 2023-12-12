FIFA World Cup 2023: Grab Limited Edition Digital Collectibles Now in Partnership with Modex

Too Long; Didn't Read

FIFA announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Modex, introducing a stellar collection on FIFA+ Collect ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™. The much-anticipated drop on FIFA Collect+ is set for December 15, featuring 100 rare digital collectibles that present a golden ticket for football enthusiasts – a chance to witness the grandeur of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final™ in person. This collaboration takes the digital collectible game to new heights, allowing fans worldwide to own exclusive memorabilia.