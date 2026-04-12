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Field of Dreams Was Wrong. And It’s Cost Founders Billions

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byBenny Doda@bennydoda

Pondering thoughts not yet confirmable, but highly feasible.

April 12th, 2026
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Benny Doda
    byBenny Doda@bennydoda

    Pondering thoughts not yet confirmable, but highly feasible.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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The Audience Decides, Not the Creator

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Benny Doda@bennydoda

Pondering thoughts not yet confirmable, but highly feasible.

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TOPICS

startups#founder-advice#growth-marketing#two-sided-marketplace#marketplace-liquidity-problem#startup-growth-tactics#network-effects-marketplaces#product-market-fit#user-acquisition-strategy

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