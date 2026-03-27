The Audience Decides, Not the Creator

Jerry Seinfeld’s character on the Seinfeld series is a fastidious, pedantic, and meticulous person who spends most of his time in control of his environment and its surroundings. On a creator platform, especially in web3, everyone thinks they’re Jerry. They start with a clean setup, tight delivery, and observational brilliance. You carefully curate your idea, put in the time and effort required, and expect your token to perform in a certain way. You create the content, deploy the idea, and assume the audience will decode it exactly as intended. However, the reality is much closer to Seinfeld as a whole, because you’re not in control of what lands, only what you put into the room. The value of your creation isn’t your roadmap or your narrative thread; it’s the audience’s interpretation. And like Seinfeld’s characters, meaning doesn’t follow intent; it follows reception. Take George. Neurotic, insecure, constantly lying, objectively a disaster. And yet, he’s arguably the most beloved character. It’s not because Larry David encoded him as a hero, but because audiences decoded him as one. For instance, look at Kramer, written as chaos, received as genius. Or Elaine, who is sharp, grounded, often the moral center, yet historically under-celebrated compared to the louder archetypes around her. The point is not that the writing failed. The point is that once released, the show no longer “belongs” to the writers. The creation is in the air and open to judgment. Creators on Web3 platforms operate under the same illusion as most creators, that there is some deterministic mechanism. or token incentives, virality loops, perfectly engineered UX, that will guarantee a specific outcome. That if you build it “right,” the audience will respond “correctly”, or worse still, if you build it, they will come. You can encode scarcity, status, narrative, even culture, but you cannot force decoding. The market doesn’t misunderstand you; it negotiates with you. And timing distorts everything. Some characters, some creators, are immediately legible, and they fit the dominant code. Jerry is easy: he’s the center, the frame, the safe entry point. In the case of Web3, Jerry is the large, established platform or project. Others take seasons. George becomes iconic only after repetition reveals depth, and like a narrative that has unequal value across time but plays an outsized role at certain points. Kramer only works because the audience learns how to read him, and the reward is their investment of time in understanding how he works. Elaine, arguably the most structurally important, often gets her flowers retroactively; she is the proverbial ‘slow and steady’. However, any one of these intertwined characters can impact the others in profound ways, and affect the audience in ways that can only be measured after the fact. In Web3 terms, some creators pump or find virality, others compound slowly over time and retain meaning. Some get early liquidity; others get cultural inevitability, but much later. This is where most creators and creator platforms get it wrong, they will try to design for outcomes instead of designing for interpretation. They attempt to “engineer” virality, to turn the creation into a fixed result. Which is understandable, and there is a lot of pressure on the creators to follow a certain path or to collaborate with particular cohorts, if you want your creation to see distribution and success. However, engineering the outcome is a little like Seinfeld having a closed set and canned laughter, and again, the creator tries to tell you where to laugh and clap by providing the rails. But like any Seinfeld episode, the magic is in the interplay, the negotiation between what’s presented and how it’s received, and that’s why they often film in front of a live audience. This chemistry is what makes something truly magical and less like the Wizard of Oz. A creator platform is not the punchline; it’s the stage where punchlines are contested. So the real job of a creator platform isn’t to guarantee success or enforce meaning. It’s to create conditions where multiple readings can emerge and survive, and one where real two-way relationships can be formed between the creator and the audience. These platforms should be where a “George” can outshine a “Jerry.” Where something dismissed today becomes canonical tomorrow. Where creators aren’t punished for being decoded differently than intended. We can’t begin to understand the complex relationships between the creators and the audience, and who and what works. One man’s Kramer is another man’s Newman, and one man’s Puddy is another man’s Uncle Leo. They all do different things for different people, and in profoundly different ways. Because the moment you believe the system determines the outcome, that the creator dictates and decides, you’ve misunderstood the medium entirely. If it were to be the case, every sitcom would be as successful as Seinfeld. The creator doesn’t have the final say; the audience does.