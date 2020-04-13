Fetching Data And Displaying It On Widget In Flutter

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
.
pubspec.yaml
dependencies:
json_annotation: ^2.4.0
http: 0.12.0+4
dev_dependencies:
build_runner: ^1.0.0
json_serializable: ^3.0.0
flutter pub get
.
models.dart
import 'package:json_annotation/json_annotation.dart';
part 'model.g.dart';
@JsonSerializable()
class Employees {
final String id;
@JsonKey(name: 'employee_name')
final String employeeName;
@JsonKey(name: 'employee_salary')
final String employeeSalary;
@JsonKey(name: 'employee_age')
final String employeeAge;
@JsonKey(name: 'profile_image')
final String profileImage;
Employees({this.id, this.employeeName, this.employeeSalary, this.employeeAge, this.profileImage});
factory Employees.fromJson(Map<String, dynamic> json) => _$EmployeesFromJson(json);
Map<String, dynamic> toJson() => _$EmployeesToJson(this);
}
pub run build_runner build
network_helper.dart
import 'package:http/http.dart' as http;
import 'dart:convert';
import '../models/model.dart';
const url = "http://dummy.restapiexample.com/";
class GetEmployee {
String getPath() {
return url + "api/v1/employees";
}
Future<List<Employees>> getEmployees() async {
final res = await http.get(getPath());
if (res.statusCode == 200) {
var json = jsonDecode(res.body);
List data = json['data'];
return data.map((employees) => new Employees.fromJson(employees)).toList();
} else {
throw Exception('Failed to fetch data');
}
}
}
. We use this package in order to use
dart:convert
method. This method will be responsible for parsing our json to be readable by dart.
jsonDecode()
in the beginning of our declaration. This will tell Flutter that we want to return a
Future
object when we call
Future
.
getEmployees()
is used to represent a value that will be available in some time in the future. For a more advanced explanation, read here.
Future
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import '../../models/model.dart';
import '../../controllers/network_helper.dart';
class HomeScreen extends StatefulWidget {
static const String id = "home_screen";
static const String title = "Home";
@override
_HomeScreenState createState() => _HomeScreenState();
}
class _HomeScreenState extends State<HomeScreen> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: Text(HomeScreen.title),
),
body: Center(
child: _employeesData()
)
);
}
}
as a stateful widget. This gives flutter information that
HomeScreen
may need to rebuild during runtime. In this case,
HomeScreen
will receive data that we fetched previously. But we need a method to handle the data we receive. Take a look at the code below:
HomeScreen
FutureBuilder _employeesData(){
return FutureBuilder<List<Employees>>(
future: GetEmployee().getEmployees(),
builder: (BuildContext context, AsyncSnapshot<List<Employees>> snapshot){
if (snapshot.hasData) {
List<Employees> data = snapshot.data;
return _employees(data);
} else if (snapshot.hasError) {
return Text("${snapshot.error}");
}
return CircularProgressIndicator();
},
);
}
. This widget will call the operation to fetch the data that we have created before, and as soon as the return value comes, it will call the function to build the widget to display our data.
FutureBuilder
ListView _employees(data) {
return ListView.builder(
itemCount: data.length,
itemBuilder: (context, index) {
return Card(
child: _tile(data[index].employeeName, data[index].employeeSalary, Icons.work)
);
}
);
}
ListTile _tile(String title, String subtitle, IconData icon) {
return ListTile(
title: Text(title,
style: TextStyle(
fontWeight: FontWeight.w500,
fontSize: 20,
)),
subtitle: Text(subtitle),
leading: Icon(
icon,
color: Colors.blue[500],
),
);
}