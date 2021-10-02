Search icon
Feel the Release

Release management is a high-impact process that includes the planning, controlling, and scheduling involved in software building. The process spans across every development phase, from the 'discovery and development' phase to the '[deployment] and release' phase of the software. The following red flags might mean that you need a better release management plan: Your process includes inefficient manual steps that are deeply ingrained into the workflow. The shortcut to achieving this version of heaven is [feature flagging],
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

