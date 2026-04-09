fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++

Hello. I finally finished writing the fcfTest unit testing library (MIT License): https://github.com/fcf-framework/fcfTest https://github.com/fcf-framework/fcfTest Until now, the library consisted of just a single macro; however, it now fully implements all the necessary functionality. Its primary distinguishing feature lies in the use of a single assertion macro for all tests - a capability made possible by the fact that the library is written in C++. Furthermore, integrating it requires nothing more than a single header file. The library supports independent command-line processing, allows for specifying the test execution order, and most importantly - supports a hierarchical test structure organized into three levels: Section -> Group -> Test. It can also be compiled as a standalone DLL. Additionally, the library includes a simple logger (fcf::NTest::Duration::err() … fcf::NTest::log() … fcf::NTest::trc()) and a class for measuring execution duration (fcf::NTest::Duration). The main FCF_TEST macro - suitable for all scenarios: It allows for writing complex checks that include variable state monitoring. FCF_TEST(a==15, a); FCF_TEST(a==15, a); And in the terminal, you will see: Test error: a == 15 [FILE: DIR_PATH/main.cpp:LINE]\n Values:\n a: 1 Test error: a == 15 [FILE: DIR_PATH/main.cpp:LINE]\n Values:\n a: 1 The first parameter is a computed verification expression, while all other parameters are observed variables. ## Example Next follows the main example from this library; the accompanying comment explains the core mechanics of its operation. #include <vector>\n#include <cmath>\n\n// It is necessary to define the `FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION` macro so that the \n// implementations are exposed when the header file is included. \n// If the `fcfTest/test.hpp` file is included multiple times within a project, \n// this macro should be defined in only one `.cpp` file.\n//\n// When working with DLLs, you must define both the `FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION` \n// and `FCF_TEST_EXPORT` macros within the main library that exports \n// the functions; conversely, in libraries that import these functions, \n// you need to define only the `FCF_TEST_IMPORT` macro.\n#define FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION\n#include <fcfTest/test.hpp>\n\n\n// --- Test Declarations ---\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Math" /*PART NAME*/, \n "BasicArithmetic" /*GROUP NAME*/,\n "Addition" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n // We create an object to measure execution duration\n // over 10,000 iterations.\n fcf::NTest::Duration bench(10000);\n\n // Set the starting time point for measuring execution time.\n bench.begin();\n for(size_t i = 0; i < bench.iterations(); ++i) {\n int a = 2;\n int b = 3;\n // Performing a check of the unit test execution.\n FCF_TEST(a + b == 5, a, b);\n }\n // We set the final time point for measuring execution time.\n bench.end();\n\n // Outputting the execution time measurement result at the 'info' logging level.\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Itertion count: " << bench.iterations() << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Total: " << bench.totalDuration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Avg: " << bench.duration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n}\n\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Math" /*PART NAME*/, \n "BasicArithmetic" /*GROUP NAME*/, \n "Subtraction" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n // We create an object to measure execution duration\n // over 10,000 iterations.\n fcf::NTest::Duration bench(10000);\n\n // We perform the task 10,000 times.\n bench([](){\n int a = 10;\n int b = 4;\n // Performing a check of the unit test execution.\n FCF_TEST(a - b == 6, a, b);\n });\n\n // Outputting the execution time measurement result at the 'info' logging level.\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Itertion count: " << bench.iterations() << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Total: " << bench.totalDuration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Avg: " << bench.duration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n}\n\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Vector" /*PART NAME*/, \n "SizeCheck" /*GROUP NAME*/, \n "EmptyVector" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n std::vector<int> v;\n FCF_TEST(v.size() == 0, v.size());\n}\n\n// --- Order Registration ---\n// Run Math tests before Vector tests\nFCF_TEST_PART_ORDER("Math", 1);\nFCF_TEST_PART_ORDER("Vector", 2);\n\n// Run "BasicArithmetic" group first within Math part\nFCF_TEST_GROUP_ORDER("BasicArithmetic", 1);\n\n// Run Addition test first\nFCF_TEST_TEST_ORDER("Addition", 1);\n\nint main(int a_argc, char* a_argv[]) {\n // Use CRM_RUN for standard execution\n bool error;\n fcf::NTest::cmdRun(a_argc, (const char**)a_argv, fcf::NTest::CRM_RUN, &error);\n return error ? 1 : 0;\n} #include <vector>\n#include <cmath>\n\n// It is necessary to define the `FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION` macro so that the \n// implementations are exposed when the header file is included. \n// If the `fcfTest/test.hpp` file is included multiple times within a project, \n// this macro should be defined in only one `.cpp` file.\n//\n// When working with DLLs, you must define both the `FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION` \n// and `FCF_TEST_EXPORT` macros within the main library that exports \n// the functions; conversely, in libraries that import these functions, \n// you need to define only the `FCF_TEST_IMPORT` macro.\n#define FCF_TEST_IMPLEMENTATION\n#include <fcfTest/test.hpp>\n\n\n// --- Test Declarations ---\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Math" /*PART NAME*/, \n "BasicArithmetic" /*GROUP NAME*/,\n "Addition" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n // We create an object to measure execution duration\n // over 10,000 iterations.\n fcf::NTest::Duration bench(10000);\n\n // Set the starting time point for measuring execution time.\n bench.begin();\n for(size_t i = 0; i < bench.iterations(); ++i) {\n int a = 2;\n int b = 3;\n // Performing a check of the unit test execution.\n FCF_TEST(a + b == 5, a, b);\n }\n // We set the final time point for measuring execution time.\n bench.end();\n\n // Outputting the execution time measurement result at the 'info' logging level.\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Itertion count: " << bench.iterations() << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Total: " << bench.totalDuration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Avg: " << bench.duration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n}\n\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Math" /*PART NAME*/, \n "BasicArithmetic" /*GROUP NAME*/, \n "Subtraction" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n // We create an object to measure execution duration\n // over 10,000 iterations.\n fcf::NTest::Duration bench(10000);\n\n // We perform the task 10,000 times.\n bench([](){\n int a = 10;\n int b = 4;\n // Performing a check of the unit test execution.\n FCF_TEST(a - b == 6, a, b);\n });\n\n // Outputting the execution time measurement result at the 'info' logging level.\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Itertion count: " << bench.iterations() << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Total: " << bench.totalDuration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n fcf::NTest::inf() << " Avg: " << bench.duration().count() << " ns" << std::endl;\n}\n\nFCF_TEST_DECLARE("Vector" /*PART NAME*/, \n "SizeCheck" /*GROUP NAME*/, \n "EmptyVector" /*TEST NAME*/) {\n std::vector<int> v;\n FCF_TEST(v.size() == 0, v.size());\n}\n\n// --- Order Registration ---\n// Run Math tests before Vector tests\nFCF_TEST_PART_ORDER("Math", 1);\nFCF_TEST_PART_ORDER("Vector", 2);\n\n// Run "BasicArithmetic" group first within Math part\nFCF_TEST_GROUP_ORDER("BasicArithmetic", 1);\n\n// Run Addition test first\nFCF_TEST_TEST_ORDER("Addition", 1);\n\nint main(int a_argc, char* a_argv[]) {\n // Use CRM_RUN for standard execution\n bool error;\n fcf::NTest::cmdRun(a_argc, (const char**)a_argv, fcf::NTest::CRM_RUN, &error);\n return error ? 1 : 0;\n} If you launch this application, you will see the following report: Performing the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Subtraction" ...\nPerforming the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Addition" ...\nPerforming the test: "Vector" -> "SizeCheck" -> "EmptyVector" ...\n\nAll tests were completed. Number of tests: 3 Performing the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Subtraction" ...\nPerforming the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Addition" ...\nPerforming the test: "Vector" -> "SizeCheck" -> "EmptyVector" ...\n\nAll tests were completed. Number of tests: 3 However, if you specify the logging level parameter beforehand: ./full-example --test-log-level inf ./full-example --test-log-level inf Then the result will be supplemented with information regarding execution speed. Performing the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Subtraction" ...\n Itertion count: 10000\n Total: 65652 ns\n Avg: 6 ns\nPerforming the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Addition" ...\n Itertion count: 10000\n Total: 77750 ns\n Avg: 7 ns\nPerforming the test: "Vector" -> "SizeCheck" -> "EmptyVector" ...\n\nAll tests were completed. Number of tests: 3 Performing the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Subtraction" ...\n Itertion count: 10000\n Total: 65652 ns\n Avg: 6 ns\nPerforming the test: "Math" -> "BasicArithmetic" -> "Addition" ...\n Itertion count: 10000\n Total: 77750 ns\n Avg: 7 ns\nPerforming the test: "Vector" -> "SizeCheck" -> "EmptyVector" ...\n\nAll tests were completed. Number of tests: 3 Help on the full set of commands can be obtained by passing the command-line parameter `--test-help` ./full-example --test-help ./full-example --test-help Test options:\n --test-run - Run tests\n --test-list - Displays a list of all tests\n --test-part PART_NAME - Run only tests from the part. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-group GROUP_NAME - Run only tests from the group. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-test TEST_NAME - Run only this test. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-log-level LEVEL - Logging level (VALUES: off, ftl, err, wrn, att, log, inf, dbg, trc)\n --test-help - Help message Test options:\n --test-run - Run tests\n --test-list - Displays a list of all tests\n --test-part PART_NAME - Run only tests from the part. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-group GROUP_NAME - Run only tests from the group. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-test TEST_NAME - Run only this test. The parameter can be used multiple times\n --test-log-level LEVEL - Logging level (VALUES: off, ftl, err, wrn, att, log, inf, dbg, trc)\n --test-help - Help message I hope this library is useful to you. It's part of a larger project with a long history of development, and a stable second version is currently being developed. The project is unknown and needs support, so if you're interested, subscribe to its resources. 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