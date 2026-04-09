New Story

fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++

by
byVladimiMarkin@vomarkin221

Open source developer

April 9th, 2026
featured image - fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++
    Speed
    Voice
VladimiMarkin

About Author

VladimiMarkin HackerNoon profile picture
VladimiMarkin@vomarkin221

Open source developer

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#cpp#unitest#unit-testing#programming#coding#c++-testing-library#header-only-c++-tests#single-macro-testing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories