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FastAPI vs Flask vs Django: How This Framework Choice Nearly Killed My Startup

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@hacker16027298

August 27th, 2025
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programming#python#fastapi#api-development#saas-startups#programming#framework-choice#startup-framework#$100k-architecture

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