Fast & Asynchronous: Accelerate Your Requests Using Python's asyncio

import os
import requests
from requests.exceptions import HTTPError
GOOGLE_BOOKS_URL = "https://www.googleapis.com/books/v1/volumes?q=isbn:"
LIST_ISBN = [
'9780002005883',
'9780002238304',
'9780002261982',
'9780006163831',
'9780006178736',
'9780006280897',
'9780006280934',
'9780006353287',
'9780006380832',
'9780006470229',
]
def extract_fields_from_response(item):
"""Extract fields from API's response"""
volume_info = item.get("volumeInfo", {})
title = volume_info.get("title", None)
subtitle = volume_info.get("subtitle", None)
description = volume_info.get("description", None)
published_date = volume_info.get("publishedDate", None)
return (
title,
subtitle,
description,
published_date,
)
def get_book_details_seq(isbn, session):
"""Get book details using Google Books API (sequentially)"""
url = GOOGLE_BOOKS_URL + isbn
response = None
try:
response = session.get(url)
response.raise_for_status()
print(f"Response status ({url}): {response.status_code}")
except HTTPError as http_err:
print(f"HTTP error occurred: {http_err}")
except Exception as err:
print(f"An error ocurred: {err}")
response_json = response.json()
items = response_json.get("items", [{}])[0]
return items
with requests.Session() as session:
for isbn in LIST_ISBN:
try:
response = get_book_details_seq(isbn, session)
parsed_response = extract_fields_from_response(response)
print(f"Response: {json.dumps(parsed_response, indent=2)}")
except Exception as err:
print(f"Exception occured: {err}")
pass
for specifying the URL of the Google's API we'll use for the requests.
GOOGLE_BOOKS_URL
, which is a sample list of ISBNs for testing the program.
LIST_ISBN
https://www.googleapis.com/books/v1/volumes?q=isbn:9780002005883
function. This function takes as input the response from the API and extracts the fields we're interested in.
extract_fields_from_response
is based on the response's structure from the Google Books API, which looks as follows:
extract_fields_from_response
{
"kind": "books#volumes",
"totalItems": 1,
"items": [
{
"kind": "books#volume",
"id": "3Mx4QgAACAAJ",
"etag": "FWJF/JY16xg",
"selfLink": "https://www.googleapis.com/books/v1/volumes/3Mx4QgAACAAJ",
"volumeInfo": {
"title": "Mapping the Big Picture",
"subtitle": "Integrating Curriculum and Assessment, K-12",
...
, which is the function that executes the requests. It takes as input an ISBN and a session object[4] and returns the response from the API as a JSON structure. It also handles possible errors, like providing a wrong URL or going over your daily quota of requests.
get_book_details_seq
, is where the actual execution of requests happens. It iterates through the list of ISBNs, getting the book details, parsing them, and finally printing them to the screen.
with requests.Session() as session
import aiohttp
import asyncio
import os
from aiohttp import ClientSession
GOOGLE_BOOKS_URL = "https://www.googleapis.com/books/v1/volumes?q=isbn:"
LIST_ISBN = [
'9780002005883',
'9780002238304',
'9780002261982',
'9780006163831',
'9780006178736',
'9780006280897',
'9780006280934',
'9780006353287',
'9780006380832',
'9780006470229',
]
def extract_fields_from_response(response):
"""Extract fields from API's response"""
item = response.get("items", [{}])[0]
volume_info = item.get("volumeInfo", {})
title = volume_info.get("title", None)
subtitle = volume_info.get("subtitle", None)
description = volume_info.get("description", None)
published_date = volume_info.get("publishedDate", None)
return (
title,
subtitle,
description,
published_date,
)
async def get_book_details_async(isbn, session):
"""Get book details using Google Books API (asynchronously)"""
url = GOOGLE_BOOKS_URL + isbn
try:
response = await session.request(method='GET', url=url)
response.raise_for_status()
print(f"Response status ({url}): {response.status}")
except HTTPError as http_err:
print(f"HTTP error occurred: {http_err}")
except Exception as err:
print(f"An error ocurred: {err}")
response_json = await response.json()
return response_json
async def run_program(isbn, session):
"""Wrapper for running program in an asynchronous manner"""
try:
response = await get_book_details_async(isbn, session)
parsed_response = extract_fields_from_response(response)
print(f"Response: {json.dumps(parsed_response, indent=2)}")
except Exception as err:
print(f"Exception occured: {err}")
pass
async with ClientSession() as session:
await asyncio.gather(*[run_program(isbn, session) for isbn in LIST_ISBN])
function. An async keyword prepends it. This keyword tells Python that your function is a coroutine. Then, in the function's body, there are two await keywords. These tell that coroutine to suspend execution and give back control to the event loop, while the operation it is awaiting finishes.
get_book_details_async
is suspended while the request is being performed:
get_book_details_async
.
await session.request(method='GET', url=url)
.
await response.json()
coroutine. This one is simply a wrapper around the pipeline of getting a response from the API, parsing it, and printing the results in the screen. It awaits the execution of the
run_program
coroutine.
get_book_details_async
. Using the
async with ClientSession() as session:
syntax, we tell the program to schedule all the tasks based on the list of coroutines we provided. This is what allows us to execute tasks concurrently.
asyncio.gather