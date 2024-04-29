Fantasy Metaverse Darklume - Presale Is LIVE

**CASAL DI BASSO CS, Italy, April 29th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Darklume VR, a trailblazer in the VR entertainment industry, proudly announces its launch of DarkLume VR, an amazing virtual world where the user can experience fun, entertainment, and fantasy elements like never before.

The mission of DarkLume VR is to create a dynamic and immersive metaverse in which users can connect with like-minded individuals and experience the epitome of luxury and sophistication. Users can join the presale here.





Darklume VR transports players into a realm where reality meets fantasy, offering an unbelievable level of immersion that blurs the lines between the physical and virtual worlds. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative design, Darklume VR provides online gamers with an immersive experience like never before, delivering stunning visuals and realistic soundscapes.





Users can enter the DarkLumes nightlife with breathtaking dance floors and virtual clubs, igniting their inner feelings and accumulating digital wealth. Users can build long-lasting relationships or plan their strategies to make money online and come out wealthy.





"At Darklume, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of virtual entertainment and fun," said the CEO of Darklume. "With Darklume VR, we are not only redefining the immersive metaverse experience but also unlocking new possibilities for creativity, collaboration, and exploration within the virtual realm."

Key features of Darklume VR include:

DLUME currency:

Use DarkLume's native currency, DLUME, to engage in any of the activities within the DarkLume VR. It serves as the primary medium of exchange. The more DLUME coins the user has, the higher the rate of fun and enjoyment.

Country citizenship

Every country within the DarkLume Metaverse offers citizenship by holding a minimum specific token.

Maintaining the citizenship

To maintain citizenship in the country, the user has to pay the taxes levied on them; otherwise, their citizenship will be revoked.

Users can spend their DLUME Coins on various activities and earn them within Darklume VR by engaging in social activities. Another interesting fact here is that every user without any sources of income will be receiving unemployment wages, but they cannot be used for personal gain.





To celebrate the launch of Darklume VR, Darklume is offering a special airdrop worth $15000. Users can visit the DarkLume VR Twitter (X) handle, complete the small task, and become part of their dream world.

About Darklume

DarkLume VR presents a unique virtual metaverse concept combining social interaction, fantasy elements, and a gamified ecosystem. Through its native tokens, DLUME, users can fulfill their unfulfilled desires in the Virtual world. The elements include monthly unemployment wages, tipping each other, helping society, and engaging in social activity.





DarkLume is pushing its boundaries to offer fun, fantasy, and entertainment of another level, along with beautiful games to explore. With the continuous support of loyal investors and an active community, DarkLume VR strives to achieve a level beyond one can imagine.

For more updates, users can join DarkLume VR Telegram and follow them on Twitter

Osvaldo Rizzo

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



