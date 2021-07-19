Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Dark Web

I am an ethical hacker who learned hacking from youtube. I like to help people with the learning of necessary skills.

The Dark web is a completely isolated part of the internet and this was first introduced to carry out military operations during the world-war now it is famous for illegal trade and transactions of stolen info of various people's social media acc and bank information's and transactions are mainly carried out via bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency.

History

"ARPANET, also known as the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, was an experimental compute r network created in the 1960s that was the forerunner of the Internet and later on, the dark web. This can be seen in the facilitation of the first illegal online transaction using ARPANET in the early 1970s"

“In 1971 or 1972, Stanford students using ARPANET accounts at Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory engaged in a commercial transaction with their counterparts at MIT. Before Amazon, before eBay, the seminal act of e-commerce was a drug deal. The students used the network to quietly arrange the sale of an undetermined amount of marijuana.”

"By 2002, the Tor Alpha version had been launched and a year later it was released to the public with 12 volunteer nodes. Tor is free and open-source software for enabling anonymous communication. The project, “The Onion Router”, which is where the name Tor came from, was developed by people with a common belief: internet users should have private access to an uncensored web. The Development of the Tor Browser started in 2008. The simplest explanation for how Tor works is that it routes traffic through multiple servers and encrypts it at each step along the way to allow for “anonymous” internet activity."

The illegal services in the dark web

activeViolence total 0.3%, active 0.6%

Arms total 0.8%, active 1.5%

Illicit Social total 1.2%, active 2.4%

Hacking total 1.8%, active 3.5%

Illicit links total 2.3%, active 4.3%

Illicit pornography total 2.3%, active 4.5%

Extremism total 2.7%, active 5.1%

Illicit Other total 3.8%, active 7.3%

Illicit Finance total 6.3%, active 12

Illicit Drugs total 8.11%, active 5.5%

Non-illicit+Unknown total 22.6%, active 43.2%

Illicit total 29.7%, active 56.8%

Inactive 47.7

Onion network

The onion network or the collection of onion routers around the world is a huge network that is used by tor browser to make the user unknown to the website and the website unknown to the user.

In the above diagram, we can see that how does this network work in this we can see the routers are scattered around the world, and the user when he types out the page address lets consider it to be abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz. onion is our website you can see that the URL is completely out of for and this URL is hashed when you type this URL your request goes through a randomly generated channel of onion routers, on the other hand, the web also goes through a randomly generated channel of onion routers making the two completely anonymous to each other.

Safety

When there is a randomly generated channel from both ends this makes both the users completely anonymous to each other and the routers are randomly selected among the network and if you use a VPN with this I am for shore locating your exact location is not possible for any hacker until it is done by hundreds of hackers together.

Well, the tor service acts as a VPN on its own but it depends on the hacker if he is a person with explicit knowledge of the tor service can hack any service who knows if there is a hacker out there who has already cracked this 🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄.

That will take a hell of a lot of reverse engineering to get to the actual server on the client-side or the website.

Access the dark web

Accessing the dark web is not as difficult as it sounds you just need something known as a tor browser which you can get with a brave browser also once you have the browser you just need a web URL or the onion URL which is specific for the tor network or the onion network and you cannot access the tor network without the tor browser.

If you really want to access the tor network, you can follow this to do so:

go to brave browser website and download their latest version

and download their latest version after the installation go to the customize option on the top right corner and search for the open brave with tor

now you have a tor browser to access the dark web

Create a dark web website

If you want to create a tor website you need to follow these steps:

for this, you need to have a raspberry pi 4 8Gb ram depending on the website you want

using the Raspbian media creation tool create a Raspbian os 64/32 bit

now login to your raspbian and install tor (sudo apt install tor) after updating your OS

Config tor:

open tor config file (sudo nano /etc/tor/torrc)

uncomment #HiddenServiceDir /var/lib/tor/hidden_service/

uncomment #HiddenServicePort 80 127.0.0.1:80

save the file

now stop the service (sudo service tor stop)

now restart the service (sudo service tor start)

now check the status (sudo service tor status)

if the status is active then you are good to go

Website name and URL:

now check your web onion URL (sudo cat /var/lib/tor/hidden_service/hostname)

the output is your website address

Install nginx web service:

now set up your website install nginx (sudo apt install nginx)

now start nginx service (sudo service nginx start )

check the status (sudo service nginx status )

if it is active you are good to go

at this point, you can check out our website you need to paste the .onion link you copied from the hidden services

Customize the nginx config file:

now let's configure nginx (sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf)

uncomment server_tokens off ;

under the server, tokens add (port_in_redirect off ;)

uncomment server_name_in_redirect off ;

save and exit from the config file

now restart nginx (sudo service nginx restart)

Customize the website:

to customize the website (cd /var/www/Html/)

now in this folder delete the already existing .html file then add your website files to this folder

now you have a website on the dark web

Disclaimer

See if you want a dark web website you need to have a strong reason for it and the dark web is a place where you have no restrictions from any authority but you need to have a proper purpose for using such a service and I am not responsible for any illegal use of the above information.

Suggestions

If you want to suggest anything new and interesting and which topic you want to know more about let it be any topic dm me on instagram or twitter i will think about it and if it is possible i will write a article on that

