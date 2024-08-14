FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Method and Hybrid Guidance Strategy

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Method and 3.1. Hybrid Guidance Strategy

3.2. Handling Multiple Identities

3.3. Training

4. Experiments

4.1. Implementation details.

4.2. Results

5. Conclusion and References

3. Method

In this section, we present the design and functionalities of our novel framework. Our method fundamentally builds on StableDiffusion [42], with several pivotal modifications, especially in the condition modules catering to hybridguidance image generation. We start by elaborating on our hybrid guidance design in the proposed condition module. Following that, we delve into the mechanism for managing multiple identities within images. Lastly, we discuss the training strategy of our models. The overview of our model structure is shown in Fig. 2.

3.1. Hybrid Guidance Strategy





This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 DEED license.



