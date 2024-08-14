Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Method and Hybrid Guidance Strategyby@dilution

    FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Method and Hybrid Guidance Strategy

    by DilutionAugust 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper is available on arxiv(https://arxiv.org/abs/2312.02663) under CC0 1.0 DEED license. In this section, we present the design and functionalities of our novel framework. Our method fundamentally builds on StableDiffusion 42, with several pivotal modifications, especially in the condition modules.
    featured image - FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Method and Hybrid Guidance Strategy
    Dilution HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Yuxuan Yan,Tencent with Equal contributions and [email protected];

    (2) Chi Zhang, Tencent with Equal contributions and Corresponding Author, [email protected];

    (3) Rui Wang, Tencent and [email protected];

    (4) Yichao Zhou, Tencent and [email protected];

    (5) Gege Zhang, Tencent and [email protected];

    (6) Pei Cheng, Tencent and [email protected];

    (7) Bin Fu, Tencent and [email protected];

    (8) Gang Yu, Tencentm and [email protected].

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2. Related Work

    3. Method and 3.1. Hybrid Guidance Strategy

    3.2. Handling Multiple Identities

    3.3. Training

    4. Experiments

    4.1. Implementation details.

    4.2. Results

    5. Conclusion and References

    3. Method

    In this section, we present the design and functionalities of our novel framework. Our method fundamentally builds on StableDiffusion [42], with several pivotal modifications, especially in the condition modules catering to hybridguidance image generation. We start by elaborating on our hybrid guidance design in the proposed condition module. Following that, we delve into the mechanism for managing multiple identities within images. Lastly, we discuss the training strategy of our models. The overview of our model structure is shown in Fig. 2.

    3.1. Hybrid Guidance Strategy


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 DEED license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Dilution HackerNoon profile picture
    Dilution@dilution
    Transforming concentrations, unlocking new potential through careful calibration for a balanced and harmonious outcome.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #image-generation #hybrid-guidance-strategy #text-to-image-diffusion #multi-identity-synthesis #ai-in-art #facial-image-generation #computational-photography #identity-preserving-synthesis

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Abstract and Intro
    by dilution
    Aug 14, 2024
    #image-generation
    Article Thumbnail
    Artificial Intelligence and Art: When Is Art Really Art?
    by viacheslavvarenia
    Aug 01, 2022
    #ai-applications
    Article Thumbnail
    The AI Renaissance: How Machines are Transforming Art, Music, and Literature
    by manojboopathi
    Jul 29, 2024
    #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Abstract and Intro
    by dilution
    Aug 14, 2024
    #image-generation
    Article Thumbnail
    FaceStudio: Put Your Face Everywhere in Seconds: Implementation Details.
    by dilution
    Aug 14, 2024
    #image-generation
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas