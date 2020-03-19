Search icon
Facebook is Beta Testing a More Spacious New Newsfeed Design by@David

Facebook is Beta Testing a More Spacious New Newsfeed Design

Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Saw this on Facebook.com desktop today (flow follows):

What do you think?

Tags

#facebook#social-media#newsfeed#design#newsfeed-design#faagm#facebook-design#white-space
