Exploring the DeFi Landscape with Jake Hunsbusher of Kinetic
Too Long; Didn't ReadKinetic allows users to borrow and lend digital assets efficiently, transforming idle assets into active, yield-generating tools. Kinetic has designed a groundbreaking tokenomics system specifically crafted to mitigate the issue of heightened sell pressure. Through the integration of decentralized oracles, Kinetic seamlessly combines real-time financial data with blockchain transactions, ensuring a user-friendly experience.