    Exploring the DeFi Landscape with Jake Hunsbusher of Kinetic

    Exploring the DeFi Landscape with Jake Hunsbusher of Kinetic

    Kinetic allows users to borrow and lend digital assets efficiently, transforming idle assets into active, yield-generating tools. Kinetic has designed a groundbreaking tokenomics system specifically crafted to mitigate the issue of heightened sell pressure. Through the integration of decentralized oracles, Kinetic seamlessly combines real-time financial data with blockchain transactions, ensuring a user-friendly experience.
