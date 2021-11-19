Borrow Without a Lender: a Decentralized Guaranteed Income System

The system I propose utilises a [Guaranteed Income (GI) to ease repayments and loan amount calculation. It would actually be easier for an algorithm to do this as we wouldn’t have to worry about privacy issues involved in sharing our private finance information with the bank. Borrowing algorithm works on a tier basis with reference to the money going into the customers Guaranteed Income account. The borrower is limited to a percentage of the max borrowing amount and term. The maximum term is the lessor of 30 years or the age of the person.